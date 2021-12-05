Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    With Stingy Defense, Washington Holds 7-3 Halftime Lead Over Raiders

    Winners of three in a row, Washington attempts to maintain momentum against the Raiders
    The 5-6 Washington Football Team is riding a three-game winning streak and its defense is red hot as it visits the 6-5 Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in the desert on Sunday.

    The Raiders snapped their three-game losing streak last week against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and look to stay in the playoff hunt with a win.

    The WFT defense has continued to improve without two of its biggest stars, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, and has held each of its last four opponents under 300 total yards, and allowed just 304 yards to Green Bay in the game before that.

    But it's the offense off to a fast start inside Allegiant Stadium, as Washington took the game's opening drive 75 yards in nine plays and finished with a Taylor Heinicke seven-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas for a 7-0 lead.

    Heinicke went 5 of 5 on the drive and running back Antonio Gibson contributed 27 yards rushing on the drive that took the first 5:21 off the clock.

    The defense held, forcing a Las Vegas punt after just six offensive plays.

    The Raiders finally got on the board at the end of the half with a 52-yard Daniel Carlson field goal.

    Washington's defense is continuing the recent trend and the Raiders are having a hard time finding yards on offense. Las Vegas has just 38 yards on the ground and 80 through the air.

    Heinicke and the WFT offense are moving the ball well, as Heinicke has 11 completions on 14 attempts for 81 yards and one touchdown, and Washington has 80 yards on the ground, let by Gibson's 65.

    Las Vegas will start on offense to begin the second half.

