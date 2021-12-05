Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Logan Thomas Grabs One-Hand TD Catch; WFT Leads 7-0

    It's the tight end's first TD since returning from injury
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team got a huge boost last week when tight end Logan Thomas returned after a long stint on injured reserve.

    It's feeling the benefits of his return today in Sin City after catching an opening-drive touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Thomas' seven-yard grab capped off a 9-play, 75-yard drive with four Antonio Gibson rushes and five completions to five different receivers from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

    Heinicke threw for a perfect 5 for 5 with 48 yards and the touchdown to Thomas.

    Recommended Articles

    Logan Thomas
    Play

    WATCH: Logan Thomas Grabs One-Hand TD Catch; WFT Leads 7-0

    It's his first TD since returning.

    56 seconds ago
    1BBDE3DD-5608-4602-81B5-1C51790C280A
    Play

    Washington Football Team-Raiders Inactives: Will Curtis Samuel Play?

    With Landon Collins and J.D. McKissic ruled out already, who is dressing for the Washington Football Team?

    1 hour ago
    ben hask
    Play

    If Roethlisberger Retires, Could Haskins Win Steelers QB Job?

    Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

    5 hours ago

    It's the third touchdown of the season for Thomas, and his first since Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

    Thomas caught three passes for 31 yards in his return to the field in last Monday's win over the Seattle Seahawks on a pitch count. This week, there is no reported pitch count for Thomas and he will be fully unleashed against the Raiders defense, which has struggled all season long against opposing tight ends.

    Giving Heinicke a 6-foot-6" target down the middle of the field should certainly open the offense, and if the Washington defense wants to be successful in the latter part of the season, targeting Thomas and getting the ball to him will be crucial.

    Washington really values Thomas, agreeing to a three-year extension with the former quarterback for just over $24 million, and if he is able to continue to catch passes like this, that money will be well spent.

    The WFT leads 7-0 over the Raiders midway through the first quarter.

    Logan Thomas
    News

    WATCH: Logan Thomas Grabs One-Hand TD Catch; WFT Leads 7-0

    56 seconds ago
    1BBDE3DD-5608-4602-81B5-1C51790C280A
    News

    Washington Football Team-Raiders Inactives: Will Curtis Samuel Play?

    1 hour ago
    ben hask
    News

    If Roethlisberger Retires, Could Haskins Win Steelers QB Job?

    5 hours ago
    Landon Collins
    News

    LISTEN: Who Steps Up For Washington Without Landon Collins?

    7 hours ago
    del rio carr
    News

    Washington LISTEN: Can Del Rio Outsmart Carr?

    Dec 4, 2021
    Landon Collins
    News

    WFT At Raiders GAMEDAY: Injuries Hobbling Playoff Push?

    Dec 3, 2021
    3FB8489B-2920-44D3-9EC3-58AEBB1800DA
    News

    Can WFT Run Back Into Playoff Chase?

    Dec 3, 2021
    mckiss dive ss
    News

    Washington BREAKING: 2 Standouts OUT at Raiders

    Dec 3, 2021