Is it Jamin Davis Time in Washington?

With the loss of Jon Bostic, could it be time for the rookie to step up?

Injuries are part of the game, and should never be celebrated. That said, some of the greatest NFL stories begin with one. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stepping in for Drew Bledsoe comes to mind.

Current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke had quite the profound emotional moment on Sunday after leading his team over the Atlanta Falcons. That moment made possible, of course, by a Week 1 hip injury suffered by starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Such is the life of a professional football player.

On Monday, we discovered linebacker Jon Bostic is likely out, as is cornerback Torry McTyer.

"Unfortunately we're going to lose Torry for the year," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "And Jon Bostic, with the pec, we are going to probably lose for the year as well."

Two sentences spoken by the head coach. Four lives potentially changed forever.

Someone has to step up in the roles each of those players were filling. The most pressing need resides in replacing Bostic, the starting linebacker, who is currently fourth on the team in tackles.

The name everyone is eyeing to step into Bostic's veteran shoes? Rookie Jamin Davis.

Davis isn't just a rookie. He's a first-round draft pick, and the third linebacker taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Against Atlanta, Davis played fewer than 50 percent of the WFT's defensive snaps. It was the third time in four games he's been on the field less than half the defense's reps. The most he's played came in the Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills when he played 41 snaps.

Usually, first-round NFL Draft picks are added to rosters that could use their immediate impact.

Not necessarily guaranteed starters, but important players nonetheless.

While we may expect to see an uptick in Davis' playing time. Rivera was less than committed to the idea on Monday.

"Jamin is going to get a little more opportunity obviously," Rivera said. "And we'll take a look at our other linebackers. But Khaleke Hudson should get more of an opportunity ... David Mayo may get some more opportunities as well."

If he does get more playing time, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is going to need his rookie linebacker to improve quickly in some areas. Including his 11.8 percent missed tackle rate, and his 100-percent completions allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.