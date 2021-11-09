How Much Did Bye Help Washington Football Team's Health?

At times it seems there are as many key Washington Football Team players on the injury report as there are on the field of play.

Not an encouraging sight.

Some positive things came out of the team's workout on Monday as WFT came out of the bye week preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

"Today was really the day to see where (Logan Thomas) is," WFT head coach Ron Rivera told members of the media about the injured tight end, on Monday. "See how he reacts tomorrow and then we'll go from there...And if he is (ready) then he'll practice on Wednesday."

Getting Thomas back ahead of the weekend's contest against the defending Super Bowl Champions would be huge.

So would getting improved play from healthy players, like Chase Young. Rivera commented on the young star defender again Monday, as the focus has been on evaluation, especially as the team's playoff chances continue to fade with each loss.

Asked about where the team is headed as they get set for the back half of the season, Rivera didn't shy away from the stress on the team, but emphasized the need for all involved to pull in the same direction.

"This has been tough. I agree," Rivera said. "It's about winning and there were high expectations. I'm not going to waiver, I'm going to stick to the plan. There's a lot for us to do and we're still working on those things."

Unmet expectations have led to many disgruntled fans, and even calls for the jobs of Rivera and members of his coaching staff. It comes with the territory, of course, and losing never helps.

Injuries, like the ones suffered by Thomas and starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, certainly don't help. But nobody is giving any NFL team a built-in excuse when injuries are such a big part of the game.

On top of Thomas working out Monday, offensive linemen Sam Cosmi, Brandon Scherff, Ereck Flowers, and Cornelius Lucas were also seen working through individual drills as well.

Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown was also working in individual drills, as were running back Antonio Gibson, and cornerback William Jackson III who Rivera said, "had a good day, today."

Good news of course, because good days early in the week can help a team build towards a great one on Sunday.