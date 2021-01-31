WFT Loses Stafford Sweepstakes; What's Next QB Trade Move?

The first big domino of the NFL offseason fell on Saturday night. The Washington Football Team did not come away with Matthew Stafford, but there are plenty of options.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team wanted Matthew Stafford. Unfortunately, that chase is over now, as the 32-year-old was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.

Washington needs a quarterback and the man who picked him No. 1 overall is now in Washington as their general manager. The fit was obvious and everyone knew it.

The problem? Well, there were two issues.

The Lions wanted a large amount of compensation AND Stafford wanted to be in Hollywood with Sean McVay.

Let's examine piece by piece.

If Washington wasn't willing to offer a second first-round pick in say 2022 or 2023, in addition to this year's No. 19 overall - that's a smart decision by Mayhew, Rivera, and Marty Hurney.

READ MORE: Stafford Price Too Pricey for WFT

The other issue is this: Stafford wanted to be in Los Angeles with a more established playoff team coming off an upset win in Seattle and a fairly good run at the Green Bay Packers in January.

The former Lions quarterback wanted to play for the former Washington offensive coordinator, McVay. Don't forget about Kevin O'Connell, another former WFT 'O.C' that is paired with McVay and has a sterling reputation.

It also stands to reason that Stafford wanted to be with a great offensive mind after being stuck with the dour Matt Patricia the last few years. In Washington, Scott Turner has a good pedigree but is young and still unproven. And while Rivera is respected universally, he does not have an offensive-minded mentality.

If Stafford preferred Los Angeles over Washington, it would not have worked out in the big picture. The WFT would have made another dramatic mistake.

Washington now moves on to an examination of a trade for Deshaun Watson (presumably) who could fetch a much higher price tag but is also seven years younger.

READ MORE: Youth Movement excites Mayhew

If they choose to pursue Watson, it could cost a minimum of three first-round picks ... plus. Check out our Mike Fisher and Cody Stoots writing on the subject from Texas ...

OK, maybe spouses and children are a bit much. But Fish and Stoots lay the groundwork for the Texans dealing with the Jets in a pricy way. And remember, Watson - who we know is attracted to the Jets - has a no-trade clause in his recent deal.

READ MORE: Senior Bowl Rewind

There are more affordable options on the table like Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Marcus Mariota. However, if Washington really wants to take the next step, it can be argued that they will likely have to go all-in with a major offer for a major player.