WFT Kicking Woes Are Deflating

In a one-score game, every potential scoring chance is precious. When two such chances slip away without points, the “what-ifs” begin to mount.

That’s the kind of season it’s been for the Washington Football Team. Two blocked field goals in Sunday’s 17-10 loss at the Denver Broncos won’t be soon forgotten in a season slipping away.

“I’m frustrated. I’m disappointed,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “I think we’ve missed some opportunities. I think there are some things we can be better at – I know we can be better at.”

WFT saw two of its better drives end with disappointment. Had Washington scored on these particular possessions in the second and fourth quarters, perhaps the complexion of the game is different.

After the WFT defense forced a punt on Denver’s first drive, Taylor Heinicke guided the offense 56 yards deep into Broncos’ territory. The march stalled, with kicker Chris Blewitt left to attempt a 45-yard field goal.

Instead of an early lead, Denver defensive end Shelby Harris batted it away.

Blewitt had another chance to give WFT the lead in fourth. With the game tied 10-10, he lined up for a 47-yard attempt. This time defensive end Dre’Mont Jones got his hand on the ball.

Those lost points, and the chance to play from ahead, weren’t lost on Washington.

“Every point matters, so it’s a little deflating,” Heinicke said. “But at the same time, I think our offense did a great job of not letting it get to us.”

Despite the positive spin from Heinicke, it can’t be a good feeling on the sideline after having nothing to show for those two drives. Both of Blewitt’s blocked kicks were low.

Expect special teams to get a long look from the coaching staff with Washington heading into a bye.