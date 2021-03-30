Washington Loves Fitzpatrick - But Could Still Draft A QB?

Fitzpatrick, at 38, is a solution ... but not a long-term one. That's why the WFT QB door is ajar as the NFL Draft approaches

We have suggested that using the NFL Draft to select a QB with a premium pick is not necessarily our idea of the best "asset management'' for the Washington Football Team.

But that doesn't mean they have to agree.

Our Chris Russell writes in his "Top 9 Next Moves'' piece:

"8. Quarterback: So low? Yup. It's not a need as of now. If Washington's "guy" drops to them at No. 19 in the first round, all bets all off at that point. ...''

But read between Russell's lines here.

On the one hand, with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick having come aboard via free agency, the position is "not a need as of now.'' And Fitzpatrick himself has essentially stated that he wouldn't have signed on here without a clear path to him being the starter.

On the other hand, Russell leaves the door ajar, telling us that the WFT doesn't "need to draft a QB'' ...

Which is different from saying they won't.

Fitzpatrick, at 38, is a solution ... but not a long-term one. Had the WFT used free agency or a trade to acquire, say, Sam Darnold from the Jets (an idea that the front office certainly explored)? Darnold is 23. He'd have been declared the QB of the present and of the future.

But signing Fitzpatrick both strengthened the 2021 roster (a good thing) and maybe even increases the likelihood of the WFT drafting a QB.

Because as much as 2021 matters, so does the future.

Where does Alabama's Mac Jones land in this draft? How high in the first?

How available might Florida's Kyle Trask be at No. 19 - or even in the second round?

Who might Washington think is "their guy'' and when can they get him?

Ryan Fitzpatrick has an almost-guarantee here in terms of his job security. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen? Not so much.

On the surface, and maybe for 2021, depending on how the NFL Draft goes in April, Fitzpatrick will be the WFT starter and will mentor Heinicke and Allen.

But a deeper look, for 2021 and beyond: Washington has an attraction to Fitzpatrick as a starter and a mentor. ... to a young quarterback heir who in 2022 is ready to take over the team.

