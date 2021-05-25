Washington Football Team Makes Moves In Scouting

More changes to the Washington Football Team scouting staff

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has made more changes to their front office on the football operations side.

After an offseason of constant change on the football and business operations side, Washington promoted BLESTO scout Ron Rose to a college scouting position.

BLESTO is a combined scouting organization that shares information between teams and Rose was in charge of scouting underclassman in the Northeast region.

Rose has been with Washington since 2018 and played his college ball at Hampton University but his promotion signifies that coach Ron Rivera is a believer ... and so are others in the building.

Tyler Claytor has been promoted to replace Rose as the BLESTO scout. He's been with the WFT for the last few years, assisting the personnel department in a variety of ways in Ashburn at the team facility.

Claytor was a scouting assistant and football strategy analyst, helping the front office with special projects that probably included deeper context scouting and perhaps some analytics.

Connor Barringer was originally hired as an analyst from ProFootballFocus.com after playing his college ball at North Carolina. The former defensive end is now entering his third year with the organization and helped with scouting and as a football strategy analyst as well.

Part of Barringer's role with the Washington Football Team was analytically-driven, which brings us back to Monday's earlier news of a new executive focusing on analytics and data being hired on the business side.

We speculated that hire may lead to more and it now looks even more possible with the promotions of Barringer and Claytor.

More importantly, all three promotions represent some level of continuity and three employees that were not only retained by Rivera last year but then evaluated and promoted over the course of the last 17 months or so.

Washington has lost a number of scouts (Kyle Smith, Matt Evans) and let go of some others (Cole Spencer) while bringing in a healthy dose of former Carolina Panthers front-office members.