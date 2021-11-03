Montez Sweat Has a Fractured Jaw

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat sustained a fractured jaw during Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos and now could be out as long as a month.

Sweat, yet another of Washington’s former first-round picks in this defensive line, has performed well even as his team, the defending NFC East champions, has not.

In eight games, Sweat has recorded 19 tackles (three for loss), plus four sacks as well as two forced fumbles. In his first two years in the NFL, Sweat had 16 sacks, and entering this season he and second-year standout Chase Young talked openly about combining to set NFL records.

But individual play aside, even with the play of Sweat, Washington, despite its reputation as one of the top defenses in the NFL, is ranked 27th in the league in total defense, giving up 389.4 yards per game. Washington is also 27th in scoring defense, giving up more than 28 points per game. … all of that adding up to Washington having lost four straight games and a 2-6 record that has almost buried the club in the NFC East race.

Washington coach Ron Rivera is of course trying to engineer a turnaround, saying, “We’ve got to stop making it hard on ourselves. We’ve got to do our jobs.”

Washington will be on bye this weekend before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 14, at which point the team can try to do its job. But without Montez Sweat? That job just became even more difficult.