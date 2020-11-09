SI.com
Washington Football
Washington Adds Big-Time Speed to 53-Man Roster

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Jeff Badet can run very fast. Now he's blazing right to the Washington Football Team's 53-man roster. 

The team confirmed the news that was first reported by Ben Standig of The Athletic, Badet - and his 4.27 speed - were out of options in terms of being promoted to the game-day roster from the practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, receiver Tony Brown was waived. 

As was expected when Washington originally made the move to promote Badet, along with Brown, for the recent game against the Cowboys, Badet was not signed to the actual 53 when Brown was, because Badet's speed would eventually be impossible to hide if he was waived off of the roster to make room for Steven Sims Jr.'s return. 

Stick with us; Washington played this smart. They had free options to protect Badet without actually putting him on the 53. Those ran out. They knew that Brown is a young, pedestrian receiver who wouldn't generate the same interest on the waiver wire as the speedy Badet would ... and they played the system perfectly. 

Badet played 13 snaps on Sunday, all on offense. It's surprising that he was not used on special teams with his speed, but maybe that will come.

Brown was not even on the active 46-man roster for the game, which telegraphed today's move. Robert Foster was not as well as he continues to learn the system but has the speed and experience that Brown does not have. 

Antonio Gandy-Golden has one more game to serve on injured reserve (Detroit) and then he will be eligible to start practicing and to be possibly activated for the Bengals game on November 22. 

