WFT Moves: A Starter Is Lost, A RB is Gained

A corresponding roster move has been made by the Washington Football Team to officially add Lamar Miller. Deshazor Everett's season is over.

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team officially signed running back Lamar Miller to their 53-man roster, a move that coach Ron Rivera called "an insurance policy."

To make room, the WFT placed starting safety Deshazor Everett on injured reserve, ending his season. He reportedly had surgery on his chest Thursday morning, which was first reported by Ben Standig of The Athletic.

READ MORE: Why Should We Trust Smith's Calf?

Miller still cannot participate in this Sunday's game because he still must go through six full days of COVID protocol testing, even though his signing was made official.

Earlier in the year, it seemed as if the WFT was not allowed to announce a signing until after the protocol window was filled but apparently that is not an issue right now.

Per a source, Miller still must complete that process before being eligible to play or practice.

READ MORE: Lamar Miller Poached From Bears to WFT 53

As for Everett, he had recently missed some time and returned to the lineup for the Pittsburgh and San Francisco wins after a two-game absence. Now he's done for the remainder of the year.

Everett, normally a special-teams ace, was forced into the starting lineup earlier this year because Troy Apke struggled significantly. Even when Landon Collins went down, coordinator Jack Del Rio and the coaching staff kept Everett at free safety instead of switching him to the strong spot, because Kam Curl took off.

READ MORE: The NFC East is the WFT's to Win

And now for the 6-7 and division-leading WFT? Curl and Jeremy Reaves (most likely) are the starting combo with Troy Apke and Cole Luke as the backups. Luke has played in two games but was inactive last Sunday and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Overall, Everett played 357 defensive snaps and was graded much better against the run than pass (no surprise) by ProFootballFocus.com (PFF). He also played 173 snaps on special teams. Moving forward, the WFT secondary will take on its next challenge in Sunday's visit from the explosive Seahawks.