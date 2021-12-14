Washington Moves 2 More Defensive Players to COVID List

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    The Washington Football Team m’s problems with COVID are continuing to mount, as on Tuesday the WFT was forced to add two more players to the COVID-19 reserve list.

    The latest additions: Cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive lineman Tim Settle will be out of action until they clear the NFL protocols.

    That can be a 10-day isolation period for a positive test, with vaccinated players having the possibility of returning sooner can after experiencing two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

    Fuller is a key first-teamer and has started all 13 games this season for the WFT. He has 64 tackles, a sack, and an interception in helping this year’s season turnaround in Washington.

    Settle has played all 13 games as a backup and has 11 tackles.

    Settle’s absence cuts deeply into to the depth of the Washington defensive line unit. 

    Already on the COVID list for Washington are Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Will Bradley-King. Additionally, linebackers Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo are also on the list, as is with practice squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway.

    It has also been reported that Washington is the first NFL team with a staffer who has tested positive for the omicron strain of the virus.

    The 6-7 Washington Football Team continues to fight for an NFL playoff spot as it plays the NFC East foe Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 on Sunday.

