Washington BREAKING: 2 Key Roster Moves Made for Eagles

The Week 15 matchup between Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles has already been postponed until Tuesday due to the number of COVID cases on the Washington roster. That move was designed to allow for more healthy WFT bodies.

But they are still coming and going.

For one, another player is headed to the reserve list on Monday in the form of standout guard Brandon Scherff.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is coming off the COVID list and is now scheduled to play at Philly.

There are now revised NFL protocols that can speed the clearance of a player’s return from the COVID list to the active roster. That is unlikely to help in the case of Scherff, however, timing being what it is.

Washington in benefiting in some ways, though, as the WFT recently activated a quintet of defensive linemen - Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Daniel Wise - off the list.

Also, wide receiver Cam Sims is back, with head coach Ron Rivera expressing some hope that the club - at 6-7 along with the Eagles, both teams clinging to NFC playoff desires - might get back quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen in time for the game as well.

As of Monday morning, the WFT continues to prepare as if newcomers Kyle Shurmur and Garrett Gilbert might be the choices as the QB of record.

As of this writing, the WFT has at least 15 players still on the list, and has until Tuesday afternoon to form its final roster ahead of kickoff.