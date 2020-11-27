SI.com
Washington Football
WFT Nabs Second Straight Win, Rolls Cowboys 41-16

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON, Texas - The winning ways, such as they are, continued on Thanksgiving Day for Washington Football Team, which registered a 41-16 at Arlington's AT&T Stadium, vaulting WFT to a 4-7 mark - good for first in the NFC East.

"Our record isn't the best,'' Antonio Gibson said. "The conference isn't the best. But we're still in it. That gives us hope. That's what we're pushing for. If we can make the playoffs, why not?"

From the beginning of the day - but especially in WFT's final-quarter explosion - it was clear it would not be the Cowboys day. Dallas lost All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin and starting right tackle Cameron Fleming in the first quarter due to injury - tough breaks. 

But this is a game of attrition. And for another week, WFT survived that game.

By the time the fourth quarter was underway, the Washington Football Team was firmly in control, scoring 21 points in the final 15 minutes, and taking an insurmountable lead.

Washington used an ability to sniff out Dallas' attempts at trickery, a punishing rushing attack, and a dominant pass rush to take control of the game.

Washington running back Gibson led the way for the Football Team, carrying the ball 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first rookie to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss did it for the Minnesota Vikings. ... also against Dallas.

The Cowboys couldn't better WFT QB Alex Smith or receiver Terry McLaurin, either - even as  tackler.

On the other end, the Washington defense was muscular as well, holding the Cowboys offense to just 247 yards of total offense, including just 32 yards rushing on 10 attempts for Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas QB Andy Dalton also struggled throughout the game, throwing for 215 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 35 attempts. Chase Young harassed him off one end and Montez Sweat off the other, Sweat capping the afternoon with a pass-rush pick-six.

Dallas now sinks to the same level as the three-win Giants and Eagles. And NFC East-leading Washington?

"I'm not gonna get into too much of that,'' Alex Smith said of the standings. "Some of that can be dangerous. We're in the middle of the season; we've got a good thing going. It's important to stay short-sighted."

