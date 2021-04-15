Washington Need For Speed: Brugler Breakdown Of NFL Mock Draft

Mock drafts won't tell you exactly what teams will be doing when on the clock, but they can't give you an indication of which way they're in the process.

From certain positions to basic needs, mock drafts - if orchestrated by trusted media experts - show what the new franchise could look like by the end of draft weekend.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his new seven-round mock draft. Through research, film review, and rumors around the NFL, the list compiled might be the best plan of what happens on draft weekend.

For the Washington Football Team, they address multiple needs

New GM Martin Mayhew and executive Marty Hurney will be at the mercy of Ron Rivera when selecting. The second-year head coach will be looking for "his players" ...

Draft a QB? Don't draft a QB? That's all on Rivera and what he's looking for in players.

WFT has eight total picks in Brugler's mock draft. Let's take a look at why some picks will work and others perhaps do not.

FIRST ROUND No. 19

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Right Choice?: Do we need to explain more after calling this in January?

Washington lost its best cover linebacker in Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency. The NFC East is loaded with weapons that can play inside, outside and out of the backfield as pass-catchers.

Owusu-Koramoah can cover all of that and then some.

The hybrid defender will remind Rivera of Shaq Thompson, one of the first type of players that could work at either linebacker or safety. The Virginia native has closing speed to play the run, but quality size to mirror tight ends, slot receivers and running backs in the passing game.

As a tackler, he's a game-changer. Getting hit by "JOK" is like colliding head-on with a car trying to slow down. Running backs will have trouble heading his way while receivers coming across the middle best hope he's not in range to cause a fumble.

We have been on the "JOK" hype train since February and SI's Cole Thompson said that this should be the name circled on Rivera's draft board. If Christian Darrisaw or a quarterback is not available, this needs to be WFT's pick.

Brugler nails this selection and in Jack Del Rio's system, Washington could have an All-Pro at each position by 2022.

SECOND ROUND No. 51

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Right Choice?: For landing outside the top-40, WFT would have to consider drafting Toney here. Scott Turner's offense is looking for speed to reset the narrative of a one-dimensional, lackluster unit. Toney brings that and much, much more.

The only problem? So does Curtis Samuel, who agreed to a three-year deal this offseason.

Toney has been considered a "Percy Harvin" or "Tyler Lockett" type that can do more than be a speedy, slot option. Used in a multitude of schemes for Dan Mullen's offense, quarterbacks just get the ball in his hands and watch him work.

They just paid $34.5 million for a player of that same caliber in Samuel.

Should WFT go receiver here, a name like North Carolina's Dyami Brown might offer that same speed Turner is looking for, but is more of a perimeter target. The hope is that Samuel can play both inside and out, allowing veteran Adam Humphries to control the slot for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

If Washington wanted to go offensive tackle, Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg or North Dakota State's Dillion Radunz land at picks No. 54 and No. 64, respectively.

Turner wants speed on his offense in 2021. With Samuel, Toney, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson sub 4.4 40-times, speed is the last thing they'll be missing.

THIRD ROUND No. 74

Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (FL)

Right Choice?: Sure, WFT added an awesome story player in Chilean-born Sammis Reyes after Florida's Pro Day, but can the 6-foot-7 be a breakout star? If not sold on him, the No. 2 tight end spot is a need without a doubt.

Brugler's selection of Jordan might come one WFT pick too early, but if it lands him in D.C., so be it. One of the better all-around tight ends in the draft class, Jordan can win as a route-runner, pass-catcher and is willing to block in the run game. He also offers versatility if used in the flex role or even on the outside.

There was an indication WFT could have been interested in Tennessee's Jonnu Smith or Los Angeles' Gerald Everett this offseason. Jordan is a similar player to that of Smith, who broke out in 2020 and received a massive pay day from New England.

Could WFT land a starting-caliber tackle here and Jordan at No. 82? Perhaps, but it's still a good pick.

No. 82 Spencer Brown, OT , Northern Iowa

Right Choice?: There is a notion that WFT could be content at the left tackle role. Geron Christian and Cornelius Lucas are in contract years and both played well enough to battle it out for reps this spring.

The could use some competition for the future if they resign after the season. This is where Brown comes in.

The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle will shine as a stone wall in pass sets with the proper tools learned up offensive line coach John Matsko. The biggest concern will be can Brown handle the FBS and NFL level of talent early after opting out last season.

The tackle position needs depth and potential long-term starter. Brown offers both for 2021.

FOURTH ROUND No. 124

Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

Right choice?: Graham is going to need a season to develop after opting out for 2020. That said, he's more NFL-ready than most Day 3 cornerbacks after being a starter for three years in Eugene.

With a good read-and-react ability in coverage, Graham can make an impact as a third corner and potentially even earn first-team reps, allowing Kendall Fuller to move inside. Depth is needed for sure at the cornerback role entering OTA's.

Some like Graham as a top-100 player. For WFT to land him this late could be a steal.

FIFTH ROUND No. 163

Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State

Right Choice?: Although the starting defensive line for Washington is considered one of the best, there's no depth behind them. Both Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson are gone in free agency. They need at least one player as a rotational option.

Robinson isn't a finished product, but he does well overall against one-on-one matchups in pass-rushing sets. He could grown into a third-down specialist by the end of his rookie season.

SEVENTH ROUND No. 244

Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

Right Choice?: Since 2016, Dan Snyder has drafted five players from Alabama. One could say six with Cam Sims coming in as an undrafted free agent. WFT needs a long snapper after electing not to bring back Nick Sundberg.

Fletcher played three years as a starter for Alabama and fits a need. It's strange to say picking a special teams player is a good thing, but for WFT, it might be.

No. 246 Racey McMath, WR, LSU

Right Choice?: Who else remembers a play from 2020 where McMath shined? No one. Good. McMath exploded at his Pro Day, running a 4.34 40-time, but has been no more than a No. 5 target for the Tigers offense in seasons.

A safety or even second linebacker would be the best option here, but if McMath works his speed to be a special teams contributor, there's at least value.

