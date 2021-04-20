Washington Needs To Draft A RB - But When? And Who?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team needs a running back in the NFL Draft. That is even more clear now after the official end of the Bryce Love experiment.

But we say they do not need a running back in the first round. And we say that even as we're big fans of running the football and the natural running back screen game.

Peter Schrager of 'Good Morning Football' on NFL Network and FOX put out his most recent mock draft and had Clemson's Travis Etienne projected to Washington at No. 19.

Etienne out of Clemson is an explosive dual-purpose athlete who is going to make some team out there very dangerous if he's properly surrounded.

He would make Washington even more potentially dangerous and again, a dual-purpose back is a need. However, with Antonio Gibson in the house and Peyton Barber along with J.D. McKissic still under contract for another year ... it's hard to justify the draft capital at No. 19 on Etienne or even Najee Harris out of Alabama.

It's not because we dismiss running backs like many of the media seems to do; it's just a practical-need-and-application issue.

Etienne, it is worth noting, has less tread on the tires than ideal after 686 rushing attempts at Clemson and 102 receptions on 128 targets.

That's a fair amount of wear in four college seasons. The number that jumps out is a total of 78 college touchdowns (70 as a rusher), which feels like an absurd amount.

In our eyes, Washington should only grab a running back later in the first round if they are to do that. Not at No. 19.

If they don't like what's on the board at No. 19, they can trade down into the 20's, at which time they would have an additional pick and, to us, only then should they grab an Etienne, Harris or possibly even North Carolina's Javonte Williams. An option we like later, by using 19 on a bigger priority: A less-valued pick spent on a name we think is worth remembering for the WFT, Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell.