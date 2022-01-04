Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Name Game: Goodbye Washington Football Team, Hello ... ?

    There are several clues as to the new name, which will be officially revealed Feb. 2
    We know the NFL franchise in D.C. has played its last game known as the Washington Football Team. As for the new name ...

    A new "private owner" recently purchased the website URL: WashingtonCommanders.com.

    Click on WashingtonAdmirals.com and it links to WashingtonFootball.com, the official - albeit lame-duck - internet home of the NFL team.

    Washington Football Team president Jason Wright confirms that the team's new name will not - despite popular demand - be "Wolves" or "RedWolves".

    Now that the WFT has no path to the playoffs, it's time for fans to begin reading the tea leaves and searching for bread crumbs to one of the organization's most important offseason decisions: The new name, which will be revealed Feb. 2.

    The WFT (6-10) was officially eliminated from playoff contention last Sunday after a 20-16 loss to the Eagles (9-7) put the team and head coach Ron Rivera in a spot that didn't seem possible a few weeks ago. A four-game winning streak was followed up by a four-game losing streak, with all four losses coming in the division.

    On Tuesday, the WFT announced that it will be unveiling the team's new name and logo on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The announcement came through a video on Twitter titled "Making the Brand: The Finale."

    The video uses interviews with fans and former players, with a focus on two former Washington players in particular.

    Former quarterback Doug Williams (senior advisor to WFT president Jason Wright) and former cornerback Martin Mayhew (WFT general manager) have continued to make a name for themselves within the organization. In the video, the two spend time together discussing the past, present, and future of the franchise.

    "When you look at this organization man, it's all about football," Williams says.

    Many fans had speculated (or hoped) that the new name would be the Red Wolves. Wright quickly put this idea to a end.

    "We immediately started exploring this as a serious contender," Wright said. "It made it all the through the ending stages off the process ... we became aware that these names were not viable options due to existing trademarks with other teams."

    Washington still has a Week 18 bout with the New York Giants (4-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday before a complete shift in focus towards the offseason can begin.

    Regardless of the game's outcome, fans will be shifting their focus towards the exciting announcement that's soon to come.

    "It's going to be exciting man. It's going to be fire," Mayhew said.

