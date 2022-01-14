Oops: Why isn't Washington Unveiling New Name in Washington?

A franchise under the microscope again can't get out of its own way

In the build-up to the 2021 season, the Washington Football Team launched some solid fan-focused initiatives. It began to look like an organization known for showing the worst of itself was starting to turn things around.

Then came the bad start to the season on the field, after resting starters more than most anticipated in the preseason.

Sean Taylor's jersey retirement ceremony was plagued by many hitches.

And ultimately when head coach Ron Rivera called for fans to get back to FedEx Field in support of a team on a winning streak, the fan base reacted less than excitedly as prices for tickets certainly didn't match the desire to have home fans filling seats.

Some of that is the fault of the franchise itself, and some are just a product of a bad reputation tarnishing otherwise positive efforts.

Now, the reveal of the new team name is also falling short of really appreciating the local population of ticket and merchandise buyers, as its being unveiled in New York.

Those in the DMV, well, they can see the new uniforms and logo as well. But not until two days later.

Via press release, the team announced a "Park-'N-Party tailgate experience, sponsored by Bud Light, at FedExField on Friday night, February 4th, to celebrate the reveal of the team's name and brand identity." But on February 2nd, in New York - where the Giants call home - the new logo and uniform will be revealed on The Today Show.

In just about every reveal and update thus far, the franchise has emphasized community and connecting with the past in its efforts. This effort falls short.

Again.

For those interested in attending the FedEx Field event, it will take place from 6-9 p.m. and will have plenty of activities and opportunities for fans who have supported the franchise through the good times, and the more recent bad.

Tickets are $5 per vehicle, with all proceeds going to Washington Football Charitable Foundation programs.