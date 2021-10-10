Missed Chances: Washington Falls to Saints

In a battle of 2-2 teams in the NFC, it was Sean Payton's crew who beat out Ron Rivera's

Coaches talk about the importance of winning quarters during the season.

After one-quarter of the season - kind of - the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints each entered their “Quarter No. 2 opener” with matching 2-2 records.

Better to come out even than with a losing record, but getting the next four games started with a win would have provided either team with an impactful boost.

It'll be the New Orleans Saints feeling the high of winning after Week 5, however, after beating the Washington Football Team, 33-22.

For the WFT? This game started better than any we've seen thus far, and for the first time this season, the Washington Football Team defense didn't allow a score on their opponent's first drive.

Instead, WFT linebacker Cole Holcomb picked off an errant Jameis Winston pass, at midfield and brought it back to the New Orleans 31-yard line.

Washington's offense didn't put up a touchdown in return, but Dustin Hopkins did nail his 45-yard field goal try, giving the burgundy and gold an early 3-0 lead.

The lead lasted only two plays, though, as on the third offensive play of their following drive, the Saints hit on a big touchdown pass from Winston to wide receiver Deonte Harris for a 72-yard strike.

A more welcome sight came on New Orleans’ next possession. After another Hopkins field goal, the Saints had a 7-6 lead, but Chase Young's first sack of the year also became Winston's second turnover.

Initially, Heinicke and the WFT offense were unable to do anything with the ball following the takeaway, but a roughing-the-punter penalty gave them new life, and a second chance.

Washington's offense took the second chance, and turned it into an Antonio Gibson touchdown run, giving the good guys their second lead of the game, 13-7.

Not to be outdone, Saints running back Alvin Kamara got his first touchdown of the game as well, on a drive extended by a penalty on William Jackson III.

New Orleans' Cody Parkey missed the extra point, and the two foes were tied up at 13, early in the second quarter.

Washington had a couple of opportunities to add to the lead before the final minutes of the first half, but a Heinicke interception deep in Saints territory and a failed drive which began in enemy territory foiled those chances.

It appeared the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints would head into halftime tied at 13, until this happened...

At the half, the New Orleans Saints - Hail Mary on their side - led the Washington Football Team, 20-13.

In the second half, a defensive battle broke out as the Washington defense held New Orleans to zero points and just one first down in the third quarter.

WFT's offense didn't fare much better, though, punting on two drives to start the half, but they did have a solid 14 play drive that resulted in another Hopkins field goal. The score narrowed the Saints' lead to 20-16, which was the score, entering the fourth quarter.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke got the ball back deep in his own territory early in the fourth quarter with his squad down less than a touchdown.

On a third-down play from inside his own 10-yard line, Heinicke stood in the end zone for an extended period of time before deciding to throw the ball into double coverage, intended for wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

It proved to be a poor decision and resulted in an interception courtesy of New Orleans defensive back P.J. Williams.

Four plays later, Winston threw his third touchdown pass of the game, finding wide receiver Marquez Calloway open for an easy score. The touchdown increased the Saints' lead from four points to 11, and put Washington into a very perilous situation.

In desperate need of a touchdown, Heinicke and the Washington Football Team offense put together a gut-check drive involving a fourth-down conversion and defensive pass interference call in the end zone.

Gibson finished it off with his second touchdown of the game. A failed two-point conversion kept the deficit to five points. But Washington was back in striking range with just under eight minutes left in the contest.

Not to be outdone, Winston, Payton, and the Saints put together their own fourth-down conversion and touchdown drive.

Winston's fourth touchdown pass of the game took the lead back to 11 in favor of New Orleans, with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

Coordinator Scott Turner's WFT offense took the field needing chunk plays and big yards, something they hadn't gotten for most of this game.

Their final drive of the game went five plays, 25 yards, no points, … and the Washington Football Team took their third loss of the year, losing 33-22.

Falling to the Saints sends the WFT record to 2-3, with a visit from the Kansas City Chiefs coming up next weekend. … as Quarter No. 2 marches on.