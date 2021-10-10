Week 5 Inactives for Washington Football Team vs New Orleans Saints

Who's in, and who's out, in this weekend's battle of 2-2 teams

The New Orleans Saints traveled to the Nation's Capital this weekend for a matchup with the Washington Football Team.

No sightseeing, no monument selfies, and no time to take in the scenery. This is a business trip for quarterback Jameis Winston and his Saints head coach, Sean Payton.

With each team looking to get above .500 with their third win of the year, the weekly speculation about who might come out on top has been significantly tied to which players will actually appear in this contest.

To do so, Washington is going to be without wide receivers Dyami Brown and Cam Sims, cornerback Danny Johnson, defensive end Shaka Toney, guard Brandon Scherff, and new tight end, Jace Sternberger.

Good news is, both wide receiver Curtis Samuel and running back Antonio Gibson are active for this weekend, for the WFT.

Meanwhile, New Orleans will be playing without tackle Terron Armstead, quarterback Ian Book, defensive end Jayln Holmes, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, center Erik McCoy, and defensive back, Desmond Trufant.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was listed on the injury report with a hand injury all week, but was cleared before the weekend, as was safety J.T. Gray who appeared on Thursday with a back injury.

Now that we know who will and won't be playing in this one, all eyes can turn to those suiting up for the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints, respectively.