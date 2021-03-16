NewsPodcastsSI.com
Washington New QB Fitzpatrick: Still Have 'Magic' At 38?

There’s a lot of thought that has to go into this thing, but I still love playing the game.” - Ryan Fitzpatrick
Amid rumors that Ryan Fitzpatrick might retire, the 38-year-old QB is instead starting over again, with the Washington Football Team hoping to rely on him to win the NFC East for a second straight year.

"There’s rumors everywhere in the quarterback market, but there’s a lot of teams that are looking for a new quarterback or a quarterback," Fitzpatrick said on The Pat McAfee Show during Super Bowl week. "For me personally, I have to take every offseason now and just reassess and I know these last two years have really re-lit that fire under me and I still want to play.

"And I enjoy being out there playing, (but) things are little bit more complicated for me now with my oldest going into high school and six little ones trailing behind him. There’s a lot of thought that has to go into this thing, but I still love playing the game.”

That love translated into relative success in Miami during his two seasons there. We have written about his potential landing spots including Washington, which did not want to "overspend'' at the position ... but does want to be better than what Taylor Heinicke might offer.

This is a "bridge'' of sorts, Fitzpatrick agreeing to a one-year deal with the WFT for $10 million. It will be another go with another team, his ninth in what will be his 17th NFL season .. but maybe he's saved the best for last.

