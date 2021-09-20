After Review, Did WFT Catch a Break on Key Penalty vs. Giants?

The Giants' defender called for the crucial penalty last Thursday may not have been offside

The Washington Football Team is 1-1 and in first place in the NFC East after defeating the New York Giants, 30-29, in Week 2.

Perhaps, it should be the other way around, and the Giants should be atop the division while the WFT takes an 0-2 record into Buffalo this weekend. A missed call could be the difference. Or was it missed?

Regardless, the results are final and the standings will stay as they are. That being said, there's nothing wrong with seeking out the truth, and let's be honest, if the NFL got it wrong here, it wouldn't be the first time.

Going through the game quotes following the Week 2 Thursday night lead-off game, New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence doesn't seem to believe he was offsides on the play that set up WFT's game-winning field goal.

Lawrence appeared to jump before the snap on a field goal missed by Dustin Hopkins. If he wasn't - and the penalty not called - the Giants would have won, 29-27.

But a flag was thrown, giving Hopkins another try from five yards closer. He made the kick, and the Giants are 0-2.

"I'm supposed to move when the ball moves," Lawrence said multiple times when asked about the play after the game was over. "Obviously I gave it to the ref to make that decision to think that I moved before the ball moved."

Certainly sounds like Lawrence doesn't think he moved before the ball. Replays seem to show Lawrence jump early, but was he clearly into the neutral zone before the ball was snapped?

If not he, he wasn't offsides and Hopkins should perhaps be searching for another job as WFT scrambles to save its 0-2 season.

Of course, Lawrence wouldn't be the first penalized player to think he was wronged. And it's smart of him not to outright say the penalty was wrong, for the sake of his bank account.

But, see for yourself ...

The Washington Football Team is 1-1. The New York Giants are 0-2. And if the NFC East Division race comes down to one game, this isn't the last we've seen of this penalty.