Inactive Players for WFT vs New York Giants in Week 2

Starting 0-2 is nearly a death sentence to playoff hopes in today's NFL, especially when both losses happen at home.

This is the consequence facing the Washington Football Team if they fall to the New York Giants tonight on Thursday Night Football. To amp up the pressure a bit, they're going into the game with a new quarterback.

That's right. The franchise that started four different quarterbacks in 2020 including the postseason, will be starting their second of the 2021 season, in just their second game.

As Taylor Heinicke gets set to make his first regular season start with the WFT, he'll do so with a relatively healthy roster to support him.

On injury reports from Monday to Wednesday, Ryan Fitzpatrick was the only known absence compared to Week 1. The appearance of running back Antonio Gibson on the injury report with a shoulder issue got a little less nerve-racking after he was listed as a full participant in the final two days before game day.

For the NFC East Division rival New York Giants, health is a little more of a concern as they too try to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start.

Giants linebacker Cam Brown, tight end Evan Engram, and guard Shane Lemieux all missed practices throughout the week and were all listed as 'Out' prior to Thursday.

Running back Saquon Barkley got limited action in New York's Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos and was listed as 'questionable' after being listed as limited for practices all three days.

It's also important to note neither team physically practiced on Monday or Wednesday and the designations for those days were estimations of availability if they had.

As they do every week, NFL teams announce their inactive players for the game just before kickoff. And with this week's report, we now know without a doubt that Antonio Gibson will be carrying the rock for the Washington Football Team, and is indeed active for the game.

Quarterback Kyle Allen is active for this week's game as Heinicke's backup after being inactive as the third quarterback in Week 1.

Inactive for the WFT, however, are cornerback Darryl Roberts, defensive end Shaka Toney, offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, and tight end Sammis Reyes. All four were also inactive in Week 1.

On the Giants side of things, Barkley is indeed active, but it's anticipated he'll be on a pitch count like he was in Week 1.

Players not suiting up for New York along with those already deemed 'Out' are wide receiver Collin Johnson, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Sam Beal, and linebackers Justin Hilliard and Quincy Roche.