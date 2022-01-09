Washington vs. Giants INACTIVES: Antonio Gibson In or Out?

It's been an up and down year for the Washington Football Team as a whole, and for running back Antonio Gibson specifically.

While he's started three more games in 2021 than he did in his rookie season one year ago, Gibson has only played in one more game, and still sits 109-yards rushing from his first 1,000-yard season with just one game to play.

Gibson will get his chance despite dealing with a hip injury which forced him to participate in practices in limited fashion twice this week.

We found out Friday the Washington Football Team will be without offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles, defensive end Montez Sweat, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones for the season finale against the New York Giants on Sunday.

For New York, quarterback Mike Glennon, wide receiver John Ross, and linebacker Elerson Smith had all been ruled out as well.

This sparked a string of roster moves for the Washington Football Team, including linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk joining cornerback William Jackson III on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kicker Brian Johnson, quarterback Garrett Gilbert, defensive end Nate Orchard, and tight end Sammis Reyes are also inactive this weekend for Washington.

For the Giants, wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss the final game of his rookie season, along with Glennon and Ross.

There are still value points worth gaining on the field for a Washington squad with one foot into the offseason already.

For Gibson, going out with a strong performance would be big. Especially after the turnover issue he's developed this season, fumbling six times after having just two in his rookie season, last year.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is just 40-yards from 1,000 receiving this season. Hitting the milestone would give him his second of three seasons with 1,000 or more, and would make him the first Washington receiver since the 90s to do so in back-to-back seasons.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is 1.5 sacks from 10 for the year. 2021 would be his first season with double-digit sacks if he can muster his third game of the year with more than one in a single game.

Some fans want the better draft position while some want to see their favorite team go out with a win.

Regardless, the players on the field have winning as their only goal though, as we close this final chapter on the Washington Football Team, and get ready for the Washington...