Washington at Giants GAMEDAY: 3 TE Roster Moves; What's at Stake?

While the Washington Football Team didn't end the season the way it wanted, it was one heck of a ride. When all hope seemed lost at 2-6, Washington went on a four-game winning streak including an upset of the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The WFT will finish out its season on Sunday at the New York Giants, trying to snap a four-game losing streak. The last time Washington lost five straight was against the Giants in Week 7 of 2020.

The WFT on will do so after Saturday, when ahead of the season finale against the Giants engineered the following transactions:

Up from the practice squad:

-DE William Bradley-King

-S Jeremy Reaves

-FB Alex Armah

-TE Temarrick Hemingway

Additionally - speaking of tight ends - Sammis Reyes has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow's game, and Ricky Seals-Jones is moved to IR.

And finally, LB Jordan Kunaszyk goes to the COVID list.

"'We want to try and go out and set a tone early and see what happens,'" head coach Ron Rivera said as he prepares for the Giants game. "You want to play to win, but also want to play for the future."

Not only does Rivera want to see which players will be a part of this football team's future, but the season-ender in New York will decide where Washington ends up on the draft board.

With a loss, the WFT could select as high as the No. 7 pick. With a win, as low as the No. 13 pick.

"I know expectations will be high [next season]. I know people will say: 'Well, it's your third season. This is what happens in the third season,'" Rivera said. "I get it. At the end of the day, we have some holes that we want to fill."

The list of needs in Washington is endless: quarterback, linebacker, offensive line, cornerback or wide receiver. For now, there's a game to be played on Sunday. The rest will have to wait and see.

ODDS: WFT -6.5. Total 38.5.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 6-9-1 against the spread.

FUN FACT: The last time the WFT beat the Giants at MetLife Stadium was in Week 8 of 2018, 20-13.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive end Montez Sweat are out. Tight end Sammis Reyes is questionable. Offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, running back Antonio Gibson, defensive end James Smith-Williams and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. will be active.

GAME TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 9

LOCATION: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "Both teams' offenses are wretched but Washington's is a touch better and healthier," Locked on WFT Podcast co-host Chris Russell said. "The fastest this is over the better."