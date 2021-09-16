Sneak Attack: Which Underrated Giants Could Surprise WFT?

A huge match-up is getting set to take place on Thursday Night Football as the 0-1 Washington Football Team hosts the 0-1 New York Giants.

How important is this game? Last year, 11 NFL teams started the season 0-2 and none of them made the playoffs. Granted, there's one more game this year, but neither team is anxious to try and prove the odds wrong regardless.

In these primetime match-ups, almost anything can happen. In fact, it often does, and it's players who don't get the top billing for their teams who sometimes come up with crucial plays in key moments.

With Washington favored by 3.5 points, I asked the host of the Locked On Giants Podcast Patricia Traina to identify some unheralded players that might surprise the WFT.

"Sterling Shepard," Traina said. "Underrated. I mean he was just a beast against the Broncos."

In his version of "beast mode", Shepard racked up 113 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions. Dating back to Week 17 of last season, Shepard comes into Thursday night trying to have back-to-back-to-back 100-yard receiving games to add to his touchdown streak of three consecutive games.

Last year Shepard didn't produce against the WFT defense in Week 9 as he came up with six catches for 39 yards. It was his only appearance against the burgundy and gold in 2020 because he was on injured reserve for their previous match-up.

Of course, most WFT fans are likely familiar with Shepard? So Traina gave us another one. A player we might remember fondly from his collegiate career but haven't heard much national love for since joining the NFL three years ago.

"I'm going to give you Dexter Lawrence on the defensive side of the ball," Traina said. "Pairing him up with Leonard Williams, what a dynamic duo they're going to be for this defense."

So far, through two seasons, Lawrence has 6.5 sacks and 91 combined tackles, but he didn't register a stat in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Traina, the editor of GiantsCountry.com, believes the team has a high-potential duo on their defensive line. And the truth is, linemen make their mark on the field much further than the stat box could ever show.

Still, Giants fans are going to want to see some stats with that potential, and if Traina's prediction comes true, it could happen tonight as the Washington Football Team looks to stave off an 0-2 start in FedEx Field and the season.