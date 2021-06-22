Is Washington's Brandon Scherff NFL's Top Interior O-Lineman?

Scherff is coming off an All-Pro season in 2020 so it is only right that he is placed near the top of the rankings.

Brandon Scherff has been a force since being drafted with the fifth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Washington. In 2020, Scherff took his game to another level.

Scherff led the way for an offensive line that exceeded expectations last season. The four-time Pro Bowler added another accolade to his resume by being selected as a First-Team All-Pro member. Scherff has already been regarded as one of the best offensive lineman in the league and that has been solidified after last year.

According to CBS Sports, Scherff will enter the 2021 season as the fourth-best interior offensive lineman in the league.

Once we start getting into the All-Pro players, there's really not much debate about whether or not they should be top 5 and you could make the case for any one of them being higher on this list as we close in toward the No. 1 spot. With Scherff, he was a top 10 guard as a run-blocker and in pass protection last season. Dating to 2018, Scherff has allowed just five sacks in 1,218 pass-blocking snaps. In 2020, Scherff surrendered one sack and was called for just one penalty, adding to his reputation of being one of the most well-rounded linemen in the league. The only thing holding Scherff back from being at the top of this last has been his lack of durability. The 29-year-old hasn't played a full 16-game season since his second year in the league in 2016.

Scherff is ranked behind Corey Linsley of the Los Angeles Chargers, Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys and Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Washington Football Team finished 7-9 in 2020, which was good enough for an NFC East title. Through some ups and downs, in the end, the offensive line was a reason why Washington was able to climb to the top of the standings and that will have to be the case once again this season.

Scherff will be playing under the franchise tag for the second straight year. He will make $18 million this year as the value of the tag. Washington has until July 15 to sign Scherff to a long-term extension or they will have to wait until the end of the year -- which means this could be his last year in D.C.

Washington may need its offensive line to raise its level of play if it wants to repeat as champions in the division. There has been plenty of shuffle up front but the right guard position will continue to be as solid as they come with Scherff.

