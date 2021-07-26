Washington Camp Top 7 Questions: Money & Movement

The Washington Football Team wins, we think, with the right answers to the following seven questions:

The Washington Football Team's defense of its NFC East title begins with this week's reporting to training camp ... and is eventually accomplished, we think, by the right answers to the following seven questions:

1) Fitz Vs. The World? Is there really a competition between backup Taylor Heinicke and "The Guy'' Ryan Fitzpatrick? One the one hand, coaches love competition; it makes everybody better.

Unless ...

The WFT finds itself wasting time when everything needs to be invested into the inevitable - Fitz starting.

2) What's Jamin's Spot? Should the WFT force-feed Jamin Davis into the MIKE? Or let him ease in with something less demanding? The first-round draft pick as athletic enough to do it all.

READ MORE: How High on The Rookies?

But how soon should coach Ron Rivera ask that of him?

3) How To Pay Allen? Jonathan Allen was the first piece of what is now considered to be an elite defensive line for the Washington Football Team. He's earned a payday entering a contract year. It's easy to simply say, "Pay The Man!'' (which we've done.) But it's a more delicate thing than that.

Both sides want to stay together. That's a start.

4) How Does Landon Collins Fit? Bobby McCain and Kamren Curl and maybe Landon Collins starts the season on PUP. That is a "clear-things-up'' solution to open camp. In the end, "competition'' here figures to be a positive. And this coaching staff knows there are ways to make a healthy Collins productive in the right role.

5) Does Washington Go Deep at Receiver? And we mean that in two ways. First is the issue of "being vertical.'' That should be an added facet to this offense, starting with Terry McLaurin. Newcomer Curtis Samuel is a threat that way as well. But Samuel can do so many other things, so assuming he starts camp healthy, maybe he's got such a full plate that somebody like rookie Dyami Brown jumps up?

6) Who Wins at Right Tackle? This is going to be fun. It's classic stuff: Cosmi vs. Lucas at right tackle? Schweitzer holding off Flowers? It's rookies, incumbents, vet newcomers and position-changers. Fun.

7) Can the Washington Football Team ends be even better? That's the idea when the stars are kids. Chase Young and Montez Sweat taking yet another step forward? That might be the best way of all for the WFT to be even better in camp - and in 2021.

READ MORE: Watson Watch - and Why Washington Cares