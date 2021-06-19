WFT Star Chase Young Honored: Top 25

Washington's defensive end is expected to improve on a successful rookie campaign after winning the NFL defensive rookie of the year in 2020.

Chase Young is expected to take another huge step in becoming an elite NFL pass-rusher as he enters Year 2 of his NFL career.

While some rookies naturally take to the NFL and "fit right in," some grab the NFL by the proverbial "horns" and make it their own. Chase Young is one shining example of the latter.

Some might consider the tandem of Young and Montez Sweat one of the best one-two defensive end punches in the league. And they're both under the age of 25.

Pro Football Focus released their list of the top 25 players under the age of 25, the best 25 players who will be under the age of 25 when the 2021 NFL season kicks off on Sept 9, 2021.

And while Sweat was curiously absent from that list, Chase Young appears at No. 7.

PFF's Sam Monson commented on Young's performance in 2020:

"Young was the best edge rusher prospect in PFF College history, and our college pass-rush grades have proved to be extremely reliable when it comes to predicting success at the next level. Young backed up his college performance with an impressive rookie year despite injury briefly slowing him down. He was a top-10-graded edge rusher in Year 1; he could be a superstar in Year 2."

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin turned 25 on September 15, or we would imagine he'd have an appearance on this list as well.

All in all, it speaks to what the WFT is building: Youth, and talent.