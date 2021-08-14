Former WFT RB Derrius Guice Gets NFL Suspension

One does not have to be a cynic to suggest that the NFL has just suspended Derrius Guice from doing for six games what the former Washington Football Team running back will likely never do again.

The league handed Guice a six-game suspension on Friday, all tied to a series of incidents, including accusations of domestic violence. The suspension pushes Guice into limbo ...

Except he is already there. Guice, once a promising second-round pick in the NFL Draft, is not currently on a team, Washington having waived him in August 2020.

And in the unlikely event that an NFL team would like to give the situation another try? It would be signing a player who is destined to not be able to play for more than a third of a season.

Guice played just one year with Washington. Injuries took him down in his rookie year, and then in 2020, his arrest record was his downfall. This time around, he and the alleged victim reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement. But the NFL's personal conduct policy is not obliged to observe that, and here, does not.

READ MORE: Game 1 Winners and Losers - Kicking Problem?

Guice is just 24, and the LSU product is in part a story of having to battle a series of injuries during his time in Washington. But his behavioral issues are serious ones as well, and are at the root of this NFL suspension, marking just the latest obstacle in his once-promising football career.

READ MORE: Which Rookies Jumped Out In First Preseason Game?