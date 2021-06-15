Which Washington Football Team Player Is On 'The Hot Seat'?

It is a training camp 'position battle' that won't lead to 'hot seat' negativity, but rather, competitive positivity.

The Washington Football Team has spent this offseason stepping on the gas pedal, trying to get even better, roster-wise, than the group that won the NFC East a year ago. Is there a spot where they didn't get good enough?

Is there a WFT player on "the hot seat'' entering 2021?

Bleacher Report recently did an examination of the idea of one player on every NFL team who is on the hot seat in 2021. For Washington, the B/R choice is offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Here is the B/R assessment of Lucas' situation in 2021:

The Washington Football Team overhauled its offensive tackles this offseason. Left tackle was a significant need area, though Cornelius Lucas settled the position some over the second half of the season. Lucas started the final nine games of the 2020 campaign (including the team’s playoff contest). But Washington signed free agent Charles Leno Jr. to take over blind-side duties. Over on the right side, Washington released Morgan Moses for salary-cap purposes. Moses started every game since 2015. The move saved the organization nearly $8 million toward this year’s cap number.

The Leno move, and the Moses move, B/R of course nails down accurately. And then B/R points out another key move: The second-round drafting of University of Texas tackle Sam Cosmi.

And that's where "the hot seat'' comes into play.

How well did Lucas play in 2020? It's fair to say he offered some stability there, but beyond that, it can be a subject of debate outside of team HQ.

And along comes Cosmi.

Leno, who was signed last month after the surprise release by Chicago, will start at left tackle for the WFT. In the team's recent offseason work, Lucas - logically - was with the first team at right tackle.

Cosmi worked with the second team.

We don't view this "hot seat'' with the negative connotations that generally come with the tag (and we sense B/R) agrees. What coach Ron Rivera and his front-office staff have done is upgrade the overall first-team O-line, found a young eventual starter in the NFL, and in between opted to rely Lucas to either win the right tackle job based on his reliability ... or be usurped by Cosmi's youthful promise.

It is, in other words, a training camp "position battle'' that won't lead to "hot seat'' negativity, but rather, competitive positivity.

