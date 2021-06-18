Washington QB? Don't Forget About Kyle Allen

Although it seems like a two-man race, Ron Rivera's love for Kyle Allen could lead him to a starting role in 2021.

Quarterbacking the Washington Football Team seems like an inviting task right now, and someone is going to benefit. According to WFT coach Ron Rivera, it's Ryan Fitzpatrick's job to lose - well, to win.

"Ryan has the job right now, and it’s his to have," Rivera told The Athletic's Ben Standig. "I’m not gonna say it's his to lose — I think that’s the wrong way to look at things. It’s his to have."

The 38-year-old Fitzpatrick will be penciled in as the starter based on seniority and resume. But if he struggles, the job will be up for grabs. And just how many "grabbers'' might there be?

Rivera mentioned playoff hero Taylor Heinicke, giving him full support as an "equal-footing'' candidate to start during the 2021 campaign.

"I’m not going to discount Taylor," Rivera said. "The things that Taylor did last year, the momentum he built up as a player, you’ve got to give them equal opportunities and equal chance."

A name that wasn't mentioned? Kyle Allen. Does that mean Rivera doesn't view him as a potential starter? Based on his track record, we say that's far from it.

Prior to suffering a season-ending injury, Rivera called upon Allen to start last season. He played in four games, posting a 1-3 record, but throwing for 640 yards with four touchdowns against one interception. He also had a team-high completion rating of 69 percent.

Given Heinicke's limited playing time and Fitzpatrick being new to the team, Allen is technically the veteran for coordinator Scott Turner's offense. As the one returning quarterback who spent all 16 games on the roster in 2020, he figures to understand what Rivera and Turner are looking for.

Keep in mind that Allen, 25, is also on a cost-effective contract. Entering the season, the former five-star prep prospect is expected to make $850,000 after WFT tendered him before free agency. Money isn't a reason to start him, but it's a reason to appreciate him.

Of the four quarterbacks who started in 2020, Allen looked to be the most consistent. There's a reason Rivera traded a fifth-round pick to bring him over from Carolina to D.C.

The trust between the two has given Allen a roster spot and should do the same for 2021.

Maybe, of the three, Allen is the most limited when it comes to passing. But in some capacity, keeping him on the roster has value as he knows the offense and can acting as a sounding board to the other quarterbacks.

But again, Rivera runs the show his way. Allen is a product of Rivera. And if fully healthy, counting out Allen in the race for QB1 shouldn't be off the table.

