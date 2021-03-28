Washington Football Team Next Moves? Top 9 Needs

Now that the first main wave of free agency is over - what are the needs of the Washington Football Team entering April?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has addressed multiple needs in free agency so far. A starting quarterback, a lockdown corner and a multi-tooled threat to compliment Terry McLaurin came as the top moves this offseason.

Depth pieces at corner, linebacker and on the offensive line were also brought in for now. Expect to see Adam Humphries command snaps in the slot as well.

The focus now shifts to the NFL Draft in Cleveland as March comes to a close. Although short-term needs have been address, GM Martin Mayhew and head coach Ron Rivera will be looking at the future to keep the D.C. franchise in the driver seat of the NFC East.

Here's our updated NFL Draft needs entering April for WFT.

1. Outside linebacker: Losing Kevin Pierre-Louis won't help an already suspect position group and area of need. Landon Collins says he's not switching to weak-side linebacker for 2021. Washington also struck out on at least one target in free agency. It's a huge need, especially in the coverage department.

2. Left Tackle: For some reason, multiple WFT fans feel the team is set here and should not consider addressing the need early. While Cornelius Lucas was good last year, he's not a proven player at the position over the long-term, meaning Washington should be afraid to add some competition. The good news? It's a deep tackle class with much untapped potential.

3. Tight End: Logan Thomas was a great story last year, but Washington doesn't a quality No. 2 on the depth. Will Temarrick Hemmingway be effective in the passing game? Can Thaddeus Moss improve after an injured rookie year? Combined, the three other tight ends totaled 18 receiving yards off three catches. That can't happen again, especially is Thomas becomes hurt.

4. Free Safety: WFT has been looking for that star safety since the passing of Sean Taylor. As of now, they still don't have one. Jeremy Reaves is fine and Kam Curl might be forced to play the role next season despite thriving as Collins' replacement. Washington needs at least depth for next season and perhaps an upgrade altogether.

5. Middle Linebacker: Jon Bostic has one year left on his deal and played well in spurts. The plan should be to get an up and coming player in the room, teach them the defense and have them working first-team reps by November.

6. Running Back: J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber only have one more year left on their deals and Antonio Gibson is a natural receiver converted to a running back. Depth behind the second-year runner is critcal.

7. Long Snapper: Washington still hasn't replaced Nick Sundberg. The answer won't come in the draft but it very much could come as a priority undrafted free agent.

8. Quarterback: So low? Yup. It's not a need as of now. If Washington's "guy" drops to them at No. 19 in the first-round, all bets all off at that point. Do not trade up in the first-round for any QB.

9. Kicker: Much like long snapper, the need for actual competition with Dustin Hopkins should come right after the draft on the free agent pool.