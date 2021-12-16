Three More WFT Players Added To COVID List

The Washington Football Team has already been plagued with injuries throughout the 2021 season. But now, COVID is hitting coach Ron Rivera's squad at least as hard any other team in the NFL.

On Thursday, the WFT announced that three more players have been added to the team's COVID list: Kam Curl, Keith Ismael, and Tyler Larsen. The total number of players on the WFT's COVID list is now at a whopping 21.

Here's the complete list: QB Kyle Allen, defensive tackle Jonathon Allen, safety Troy Apke, end Will Bradley-King, safety Kam Curl, linebacker Milo Eifler, safety Darrick Forrest, cornerback Kendall Fuller, tight end Temarrick Hemingway, linebacker Khaleke Hudson, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, center Keith Ismael, center Tyler Larsen, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, linebacker David Mayo, tight end Sammis Reyes, defensive tackle Tim Settle, wide receiver Cam Sims, end James Smith-Williams, end Montez Sweat, and end Casey Toohill.

Larsen, the WFT's starting center, was already on Wednesday's injury report with an Achilles issue. His status is now up in the air for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, as it is with his backup, Ismael.

"There is an outbreak, obviously," Rivera said. "They're not quite sure which variant yet. For the most part guys, we are in enhanced protocol."

And on the chances of any of the 21 players taking the field on Sunday?

"There is, but we'll see," he said. "You just don't know how this situation is going to go."

In the midst of a playoff push, there couldn't be a worse time for an outbreak to occur within the organization.

Rivera's ability to adapt will truly be tested on the road Sunday against the Eagles. Both teams will look to crawl out of a 6-7 hole while keeping playoff hopes alive.