Washington Football Team NFL Draft Target QB Trey Lance: Inside The Numbers

What do the numbers tell us about Trey Lance, among the NFL Draft's most intriguing prospect and a very possible target of the WFT?

ASHBURN, Va. -- After Friday's Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew press conference, the feeling we walked away with is that trading up for Trey Lance is a real possibility.

We believe the odds are increasing every day that Washington will draft a QB in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

Said coach Rivera: “When you look at these guys, everybody is a projection in my opinion, first of all. There are very few sure-hits, and even those are questions. There is a lot of guesswork that’s going to go into it. The quarterback position, as much as any, is such a tough one to figure out."

But if the WFT has "figured out''? Trey Lance? And figured out a way to get him? Let's go 'Inside the Numbers' to see if we can make sense such a move, a piece to wrap up our week-long Lance-centric series.

76 - The amount of snaps Trey Lance has played in college football since January 2020.

90.7 - Lance's ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) grade out of 100.0 in his only full college football season (2019).

1 - The amount of interceptions Lance threw at North Dakota State in 319 pass attempts. It happened early in his lone game this year.

12.2 - The average depth of target (yards) per PFF in Lance's one college game in 2020.

78% - The On-Target percentage of Lance's passes per The SIS Football Rookie Handbook. It was 62% in Lance's one game this past year.

85% - Lance's catchable ball percentage rate as defined by SIS in 2019. It was down to 69% in his one game in 2020.

12.6 - The average per rush on 13 attempts in that one game this past season (13-164).

7.4 - Yards per attempt on the ground in 2019 (156-1159) with 33 counted as scrambles out of that grouping.

123.8 - Lance's Independent Quarterback Rating or IQR (A SIS QB measurement system) rating under pressure in 2019. It was 132.5 with no pressure.

780 - The North Dakota State QB had 780 rushing yards after contact per PFF in his only full year, an average of 4.67 per attempt.

Note: SIS defines the metric as building on the traditional passer rating formula excluding throwaways only including accurate completions while eliminating drops.

In the end, you have our gut feelings, Lance's hard numbers ... and a WFT decision that will be about "gut'' and "numbers'' and more.

