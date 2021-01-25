Washington NFL Draft Tracker: Brugler's 2-Round Mock - Both Offense?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team is building, and they have plenty of needs to fill. So, it's time to take a look at who we suggests the franchise should select. ... and what the rest of the NFL world thinks, too. Keep it here, and check in often. We'll keep you updated ...

MONDAY JAN 25: 2 ON O Our friend Dane Brugler has produced his latest two-round NFL Mock Draft ... and he hands the WFT two players ... on offense.

At No. 19, Dane gives the Washington Football Team ... Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC. Brugler's thoughts: Although Cornelius Lucas played above expectations this season, left tackle is a position Washington will consider upgrading. Vera-Tucker was graded as a second-round guard before the season, but he moved to left tackle and played at a high level, boosting his draft grade.

At No. 51, he projects Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU. Dane just released his top 100 prospects in the 2021 class and Marshall came in at No. 44 overall, with a comp being Denver's Courtland Sutton.

SUNDAY, JAN. 24: POSTINS ON SENIOR BOWL WFT, along with the rest of the NFL, should descend on the Senior Bowl, still expected to be played on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama. The run-up to the game will surely be different, in terms of COVID-19 protocols. But, the WFT will be plugged in, looking at dozens of players that could be potential draft picks in April.

In fact, with the NFL Scouting Combine now basically canceled, the Senior Bowl may be the last chance NFL scouts get to get real, in-person face time with dozens of potential draft picks in one place before the draft.

Who do I think is worth watching - especially if I've seen the prospect play in person? Here are five players to keep an eye on this week in Mobile. (And by the way, Washington Football at SI has virtual credentials to the Senior Bowl, so keep us dialed up here!)

DB Tre Brown, Oklahoma: Brown is not likely to be a first-round pick. But he'd be a big-play guy for WFT. I’ve had the chance to see the Sooner in person several times throughout his college career, and his game has grown nicely during his time in Norman. But he showed a knack for making big plays at key times, especially in Big 12 Championship games. He wrapped up his OU career with a game-ending interception of Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

He’s on the small side (5-foot-10), but he has 4.5 speed and is considered a Top 20 corner in this draft, which means he could be had in the fourth round. That’s good value,

LB Jabril Cox, LSU: I saw Cox when he played at North Dakota State (he transferred to LSU before the 2020 season) and even then he was already primed for the NFL. At 6-foot-3, 229 pounds, he may be undersized. But he proved this year at LSU that he can make plays at the Power 5 level, and I’m betting he can do the same in the NFL. He’ll probably cost a second-round pick.

DL Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina: The 6-foot-2, 260-pound edge rusher from the little-known Sun Belt Conference school impressed everyone this year while the Chanticleers were trying to worm their way into the College Football Playoff. The Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year had 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2020.

Some scouts will downgrade him for not playing at a Power 5 school. Watch the film. The guy can make plays. And he won’t cost you a first-round pick, either. Does WFT have enough pass-rushers? Or is there any such thing as "enough'' in that department?

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama: Leatherwood projects as a Top 100 player in this draft, but he’s not going to end up going the first round. He can play guard or tackle, and taking Leatherwood in the third round doesn’t feel like a stretch.

OL Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater: A Division III prospect that I’ve seen in person a couple of times. Division III deferred its season to the spring, and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled football entirely, so that allowed Meinerz to prepare to impress scouts this week in Mobile. He’s still a developmental player at the NFL level, but he has all the raw materials you’re looking for to take a late-draft flier, or even snag as an undrafted free agent. - Matthew Postins