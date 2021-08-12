Washington vs. Patriots: How To Watch
Football is back and the Washington Football Team will get a first look at their future. WFT is geared up and ready to play Thursday night on the road against the New England Patriots.
Washington overall won't be the biggest storyline of the night. Despite the overall 7-9 success and strong offseason, the attention turns to New England's offensive side as they have a QB battle under way. According to reports, both veteran Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones will play at Gillette Stadium.
Jones, the rising sensation out of Alabama, is looking to be the long-term option and replacement for Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion Brady agreed to terms a year ago with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In their first season, the Buccaneers hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 2003 behind the likes of TB12. On the way to victory, they faced Washington in the Wild Card round, pulling out a close 31-23 victory.
For Washington, this will be a game to watch the newcomers perform. First-round pick Jamin Davis should see significant reps at the middle linebacker spot, as should Sam Cosmi at right tackle. Expect Dyami Brown to work with both the first- and second-team offense, as should do-it-all defensive back Benjamin St-Juste.
Much is unknown with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Although he's the projected starter, preseason games usually don't allow much time for the first-teamers. Then again, as the new leader under center, maybe he plays more than a few snaps?
Here's everything you need to know for Thursday Night Football:
When: Thursday, August 12, 7:30 PM
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Ma.
Television: NBC4/NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON
Radio: WTEM 980 AM • WMAL 105.9 FM • ESPN 630 AM
Stream: NFL Network
Washington recently released its first depth chart prior to Thursday's game. Here is the projected first-team offense and defense heading into Foxborough, though expect to see more of the second- and third-team for the evening overall.
Washington Football Team First-Team Offense
QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick
RB: Antonio Gibson
WR: Terry McLaurin
WR: Curtis Samuel
SLOT: Adam Humphries
TE: Logan Thomas
LT: Charles Leno Jr.
LG: Wes Schweitzer
OC: Chase Roullier
RG: Brandon Scherff
RT: Sam Cosmi*
* denotes rookie
Washington Football Team First-Team Defense
DE: Montez Sweat
DT: Daron Payne
DT: Jonathan Allen
DE: Chase Young
OLB: Cole Holcomb
MLB: Jamin Davis"
OLB: Jon Bostic
CB: Kendall Fuller
FS: Kam Curl
SS: Landon Collins
CB: William Jackson III
Nickel DB: Jimmy Moreland
Name to watch - DB Benjamin St-Juste: WFT head coach Ron Rivera has given the Minnesota rookie high praise during camp. The 6-3 defensive back has already drawn comparisons to Pro Bowl cornerback Charles Tillman thanks to his physical style of play in coverage.
Based off what has been seen in camp, St-Juste is working more with the first-team defense on the outside, with Fuller shifting to the nickel. A strong outing Thursday could be leading more of that, thus giving Washington a three defensive back set that could be the league's best by the season's end.
