Can Washington Still Win - Even Without Trade Deadline Moves?

Safe to say if the Washington Football Team is going to field a successful roster, it's going to look different than the one we've seen in recent weeks.

It may be a small change, like the return of an often injured wide receiver. Or it could be big. Another change at quarterback, perhaps.

Whatever it is, it's unlikely the currently constructed WFT roster is going to suddenly become good at scoring in the red zone, good at third-down defense, and find the NFL's most accurate kicker in history just walking down the streets in the DMV.

As the trade deadline approached, not many expected Washington to be in the 'buyers' category. Still, there were some names rumored to be available in conversations that could have piqued some interest.

Speaking to the Sports Junkies as the deadline approached on Tuesday, Rivera said he hadn't had any conversations about trades up to that point.

"Nobody has called me," Rivera said. And added he hadn't called anyone else, himself.

While there were some trades leading up to Week 8 in the NFL, those happening Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon are the ones grabbing the biggest headlines at this point in the year.

The party got started when two well-established defenders shifted colors as Von Miller went from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of draft picks, and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram III was granted his trade request, sending him from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City was involved in another deal later, sending offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for tight end, Dan Brown.

Speaking of the Eagles, Washington's division rival shipped a draft pick to Denver in exchange for rookie cornerback, Kary Vincent Jr.

Tim Settle was rumored to be a player teams may show interest in, but as far as we know, this never came to fruition. If anyone did come calling for Settle, they didn't bring enough collateral to move the Washington Football Team front office into making a deal. And the Landon Collins idea was floated ... but no takers.

Grab a QB from somewhere? The WFT is sticking with its guys.

The NFL trade deadline doesn't carry the same punch as some other leagues, so there wasn't a lot of buzz surrounding the 4 pm ET deadline anyway.

Now that the roster is more or less set for the rest of the season, it's time to move forward, and see just what the Washington Football Team players and coaches can do with the remainder of their opportunities, to get back to playing winning football.