WFT Camp Notebook Day 1: Fitzpatrick Favorite Target?

Training camp is officially here. Practice began on Wednesday and fans gathered in Ashburn to watch the Washington Football Team take their first reps.

During the early days of camp, there are a few aspects on display. Rookies, veterans, and superstars are all being watched in different ways but when a team has a new quarterback under center, the connection with the receiving corps takes priority.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has looked comfortable early on and seems to have a strong connection with receivers already -- especially Adam Humphries. Fitzpatrick and Humphries spent time together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they seem to be on the same page once again. Fitzpatrick was finding his slot receiver often during drills.

Humphries was not the only receiver who made an impression. It is no surprise that Terry McLaurin was making plays all over the field. He is looking to carry over some momentum from last season when he finished with over 1,000 yards. Kelvin Harmon and Cam Sims, who made a grab over William Jackson III, also made nice catches.

Backup quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen also got in on the action. Heinicke, who is expected to be No. 2 to Fitzpatrick, showed off his footwork and willingness to throw the ball down the field.

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie Jamin Davis was featured at the MIKE linebacker position. This was where he took reps during minicamp and likely where he will play during the season. Davis, Washington's first-round pick from this year's draft, has the lateral quickness and playmaking ability needed to lead from the middle of the defense.

In the secondary, depth has been a problem for the WFT but that might not be the case this season. Kam Curl began practice at free safety while Landon Collins manned the strong safety position. Bobby McCain and Jeremy Reaves also worked their way into the rotation. Coaches will have a chance to look at all four players and figure out which combinations work best. Curl and Collins seems like the starting duo in Week 1.

Chase Young and Montez Sweat lead the way for a defensive line that is expected to be one of the best in the league. They look ready for the season as both edge rushers were in the backfield all afternoon. Sweat knocked down a check down pass, which is something we saw a lot of last season. Young and Sweat have a chance to be the best pass-rushing duo in the league this season.

There is a lot to keep an eye on during training camp for Washington. During the early stages of practice, the playmakers for the WFT look comfortable and that is only going to grow as the team progresses.

