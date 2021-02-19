Washington O-Line: Okung Vs. Orlando Brown?

The Washington Football Team could use an upgrade at left tackle but they better be selective or it will be a mess.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team have a few significant questions on their offensive line heading into free agency.

They hope to solve one by signing Brandon Scherff to a long-term deal before free agency hits.

The two sides at last check were not close, but that gap can often be quickly closed with the franchise tag window coming

Clearly, the right guard spot will be OK for at least another year. But will the left tackle spot be just adequate or much better?

Let's sift through some options ...

Trent Williams is unlikely to return and that's perfectly fine.

The combination of Cornelius Lucas and Geron Christian were OK but far from special, especially when Christian was in the lineup.

Washington could use an upgrade on the left side for sure. It's not a desperate need but it's a position that needs to be upgraded.

Switching Morgan Moses from right tackle to the left is a possibility. Although it's unlikely.

Washington could trade for Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens, as he wants to become a full-time left tackle but is blocked from doing that in Baltimore.

How much will he cost? We say a first-round pick is too rich.

How about veteran Russell Okung? That's who ProFootballFocus.com projects in their top-50 free agent list.

Okung is projected to get three years, $50 million (with $32.5 million guaranteed) via OvertheCap.com

At almost 34 but only having played a bit more than 650 snaps over the last two years, it's possible that Okung could play at a relatively high level for one or two more years. But three years seems a stretch.

Okung was signed by Marty Hurney in Carolina, who of course now is an exec in Washington. Okung did not play for Ron Rivera or either of the Washington offensive line coaches, John Matsko or Travelle Wharton.

So ... Okung vs. Orlando? If the projected prices are accurate, that's two big "O's'' and, in our eyes, two big "no's.''

