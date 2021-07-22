Elite in WFT: Where Do Washington Offensive Players Rank?

The Washington defense is the topic of most conversation but the offense should be much improved heading into the season.

The Washington Football Team struggled on the offensive side of the ball in 2020. Despite uncertainly at the quarterback position and a lack of explosiveness at wide receiver, Washington still finished at the top of the NFC East.

Heading into the 2021 season, the WFT is in a much better situation offensively than they were one year ago.

Washington made some improvements when they signed Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries to improve the receiving corps. Ryan Fitzpatrick is an immediate upgrade under center and this could be the reason the offense takes a step forward.

Pro Football Focus put together position rankings and Washington landed some offensive players near the top. Let's take a look at who graded well for the WFT.

G Brandon Scherff: No. 5

Brandon Scherff was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2020. He earned an 86.3 PFF grade last season and ranked in the top 10 as both a run-blocker and pass-protector.

READ MORE: Locked on Washington: CB Jimmy Moreland Previews Camp

Scherff and Washington were unable to come to terms on a contract extension prior to the July 15th deadline. This means he will play under the franchise tag for the second-straight season. If this is his final year in Washington, it better a good one. Scherff is currently ranked fifth on the list of offensive guards.

C Chase Roullier: No. 10

The offensive line in D.C. has seen plenty of shuffling during the offseason but they continue to be rock-solid at center. Chase Roullier is a former sixth-round pick out of Wyoming who has locked in a spot as a starter at the center position.

In 2020, Roullier ranked third among centers in terms of PFF's pass-blocking grade. There is no doubt that Roullier is one of the 10-best centers in the league and PFF's rankings back up that notion.

TE Logan Thomas: No. 14

Logan Thomas had trouble finding success at tight end after making the transition from quarterback. He seemed to find a home in Washington last season. Thomas finished with 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

Thomas is currently ranked 14th among tight ends, according to PFF. This is one of many Washington players that could be ranked higher. Thomas is a legitimate weapon in Washington's offense. He may lose some targets with an improved receiving corps but there is no other tight end on the roster that will challenge him on the depth chart. It is important to note that Thomas was the only tight end in the league to play over 1,000 snaps in the regular season.

RB Antonio Gibson: No. 15

Antonio Gibson took over as the primary running back for the WFT during his rookie year. During his college career at Memphis, Gibson was used more as a pass catcher but the WFT made him a ball carrier. Gibson rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games last season.

READ MORE: Fantasy Football: Pick A Rival - QB Dak for Washington Football Team?

In 2021, Gibson could become a bigger part of the passing game. He has already proved himself as a No. 1 option in the backfield and could take that to the next level in year two. Gibson comes in at No. 15 and could be higher on this list at this time next year.

WR Terry McLaurin No. 17

Terry McLaurin has solidified himself as a true No. 1 wide receiver. With Fitzpatrick under center and other weapons around him, McLaurin might have some more space to work with this season.

In 2020, McLaurin totaled 87 catches and 1,118 yards. He was able to be productive with three quarterbacks last season. McLaurin was not used as a downfield threat and that is the main aspect that could change with Fitzpatrick at quarterback. McLaurin comes in at No. 17 on the list of wide receivers heading into the season.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: No. 19

Some may not be confident in Fitzpatrick but he has been playing the best football of his career over the last few years. Since 2018, Fitzpatrick is ranked 15th in PFF passing grade. He entered a decent situation in Washington with an elite defense and has a chance to take them back to the postseason. Fitzpatrick comes in at No. 19 on the list of quarterbacks.

CONTINUE READING: Could Former WFT RB Adrian Peterson Return To Football With The Rams?