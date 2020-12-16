Washington Officially the Favorites to Win East

With three weeks to go in the NFL regular season, the Washington Football Team is in first place - and are the favorites to win it.

ASHBURN, Va. - Three games away from the potential end of their season but possibly two games away from officially extending their season with a couple of wins and some help, the Washington Football Team are officially in charge of their 2020 NFL destiny.

The WFT is the favorite across the board to bring home an NFC East title for the first time since 2015.

READ MORE: Rivera Will Lead GM Search

As of Wednesday morning as the snow pounds down here at WFT HQ:

Washington hosts Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday in what would be a preview of the current first-round matchup in the NFC Playoffs.

Per Bet QL: Washington opened as +3 home underdogs against the Seahawks for Week 15, but that moved to +5 within 24 hours and currently resides at -5.5 in favor of Seattle.

READ MORE: Chase Young asks 'What Would Kobe Do?

From BetOnline.AG: Washington has gone from 7/5 a week ago to 4/11 this week after taking over first place on their own.

The New York Giants went from 5/7 to 7/2 after their loss to Arizona.

The Philadelphia Eagles moved up as you expect after unleashing Jalen Hurts and beating New Orleans. Philly went from 14/1 to 13/2.

The Cowboys went from 25/1 to 50/1 despite pounding the Bengals and getting their fourth win.

Per FootballOutsiders.com - Washington has a 68.2% chance of winning the NFC East but only a 0.2% chance of winning the wild-card, which means take care of business and control your future as best you can.

The WFT would be a four-seed and would host a playoff game regardless of record, if they win the division.

Before the 2020 season, according to Points Bet Sports Book (PointsBet.com), Washington was +2000 to win the division.

Now they are -300 after steadily climbing Gaming Mountain to shrink the odds throughout the season.

The Giants have Cleveland in primetime this Sunday and then the Ravens on the road, followed by Dallas.

The Eagles are at Arizona, then at Dallas, then have a possible win-and-in scenario against the Washington Football Team in Week 17 in Philadelphia.

It's all in the hands of the WFT. If they can somehow beat Seattle, they could be one step away from the NFL Playoffs finish line.