Washington Officially Heading Back to Arizona

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team is hitting the road for the next two games after playing Thanksgiving in Dallas. 

It's off to Pittsburgh first for what is now reportedly a Monday game in the Steel City ... and then, instead of a longer trip to San Jose for a game against coach Kyle Shanahan, Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers, both teams will meet in the desert. 

Washington will now travel to the greater Phoenix area for a second time this season and will play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale - but this time will take on the defending NFC Champions. 

READ MORE: Chase-ing Greatness

As we first told you in this space on Sunday, the 49ers wanted to play in Glendale and we were told they wanted to practice there as well to avoid even more issues. That's because the 49ers are banned from playing or practicing in Santa Clara County until later this month. 

The practice logistics are not set yet for San Francisco and that doesn't really impact Washington, but from a chaos standpoint? Well, Washington would benefit from as much upheaval as possible for the 49ers. (Not that anyone is wishing ill on anyone else, but ...)

READ MORE: The Road Ahead for Washington is Strange

San Francisco comes off a potential season-saving win on the road Sunday in Los Angeles over the Rams and are 5-6, with a home game next Monday against the physical Buffalo Bills (also to be staged in Arizona) on Monday Night Football. 

It will be the fourth time this year that Washington will be playing a team coming off the MNF stage and a short week. They are 1-2 in those games with all three coming at FedExField. 

In Week 2, Washington was smoked by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. They'll hope for a better result on this trip and who knows, maybe it won't be the last time they visit Glendale this year?

