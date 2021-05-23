Washington Football Team OTA Preview: 3 Offensive Battles To Watch

Last year there were no organized team activities around the NFL. This year - the WFT will host a full schedule.

ASHBURN, Va. -- It's on. This week, we get to see the new-look Washington Football Team and presumably most of the veteran additions and young fellas who will shape the roster.

As the next and best phase of organized team activities begin, here are some position battles on offense that we're going to be watching out for on Tuesday morning when media is allowed to attend.

1. Wide Receiver:

Antonio Gandy-Golden, Cam Sims, Kelvin Harmon, Steven Sims Jr., Isaiah Wright and Dax Milne will battle for one to two spots.

Some good football players are going to be released at the end of August when Washington has to cut the roster from 90 to 53 before the practice squad is established.

The locks at this position are: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries (we think), Dyami Brown.

Six players could be fighting over the crumbs left behind because Washington is likely to go with 10 offensive linemen, three quarterbacks, three tight ends, four running backs and five or six receivers.

That's 25 to 26 offensive players, so special-teams ability and positional versatility will go a long way.

Our guess is that Cam Sims makes it as the fifth receiver, assuming the four locks ... and we'll go with the surprise pick of Dax Milne, because of his punt-return ability.

2. Tight End:

Logan Thomas is the unquestioned starter but we believe rookie fourth-round pick John Bates should be a clear No. 2. He is likely Washington's best all-around tight end.

The real question will be Sammis Reyes, who is clearly raw but potentially a pass-catching standout. Can he beat out Temarrick Hemmingway, the recently-acquired Deon Yelder, and Ty Swoopes?

Our early projection is that the WFT will take three tight ends and ultimately Yelder will get the third spot with Reyes hopefully clearing waivers at the end of the summer and hopping on the practice squad.

3. Offensive Line/Right Tackle:

The Washington Football Team has officially moved on from Morgan Moses (unexpected) and Geron Christian Sr. (expected). They've added Charles Leno Jr. and Samuel Cosmi.

The clear expectation is that Leno will be the starter on the left side but who will be on the right side with the rookie Cosmi battling veteran Cornelius Lucas for the starter spot and top swing tackle position?

Ereck Flowers, Wes Schweitzer and Saahdiq Charles are expected to battle for left guard with possibly Charles working at tackle as well.