Washington vs. Panthers: Cam is 'God of Charlotte'

The Washington Football Team desperately needed a win Sunday, and they achieved that in a rather unpredictable manner, following up four consecutive losses before the team's bye week with a skid-busting upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And now all coach Ron Rivera's crew needs to do is ... achieve it again.

WFT QB Taylor Heinicke is looking forward to playing Carolina this week because, he said, “it will be fun” facing Cam Newton.

“We have a great relationship … that place will be rocking.”

Oh, and this ...

"He's like the god of Charlotte. Everyone loves him up there, so it'll be his first home game there. It's going to be loud, and it will be an exciting game," Heinicke said.

And top receiver Terry McLaurin is ready, too, saying, "I know it's going to be physical but I'm never worried about going over the middle."

So "fun'' and "physical.'' Like last week, the WFT hopes.

Last week's success seemed unlikely going in because of the fact that Tom Brady was on the other sideline. Brady has the best record of any quarterback in NFL history following a loss, winning 51 games and losing just 14.

He also came into the game 16-4 following a bye week.

Despite the history, the WFT was able to pull out a 29-19 win - and they needed it, as it vaults the club to 3-6 - and yes, a semi-realistic chance of chasing a playoff berth. ... with ol' Rivera pal Cam Newton back in the Panthers saddle, positioned in the way.

The good? Quarterback Heinicke - ready to have some more "fun'' - looked as dynamic as ever and the defense looked to repair some mistakes it made in the past.

The bad? The WFT losing Chase Young to a season-ending leg injury is devastating ... though to this group's credit, it kept fighting - with Young limping about on the sideline offering words of encouragement.

The ugly? Somehow, in what has generally been a disappointing and even putrid season in Washington, this team is just 1.5 games out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. No, the WFT is not going to catch the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys. But the WFT has another opportunity to inch closer to the playoff picture when the 5-5 Carolina Panthers - three-point favorites - invite the WFT to town on Sunday.

And all Washington has to do is make it "physical'' and "fun.'' And take down a "god.''