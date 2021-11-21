Washington BREAKING: 'Small Chance' for Curtis Samuel to Play at Panthers?

Ron Rivera is leading his Washington Football Team on Sunday into a road matchup with his former team, the Carolina Panthers. It'll be the second time he's faced them in the two years since being fired in 2019, but the first time in Charlotte.

Joining him in this return are former Panthers kicker Joey Slye, quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, and a slew of front office staffers and other team personnel.

While most eyes will be on Rivera facing his old quarterback, Cam Newton, former Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel might be making his return as well, if he can finally return to the field. Samuel, one of WFT's most anticipated off-season acquisitions, has only played in two games this season.

On Friday, however, hope was renewed that he might see action in just his third game as he was upgraded to questionable and a limited participant in practice.

"He had his checkup, everything seems to be falling into place," Rivera said. "So we'll just continue to go forward with it and see how he's feeling the next day."

The next day would be Saturday, as the team gets set to travel to North Carolina for the highly anticipated matchup.

And now comes Sunday, with NFL Network calling it a "small chance'' that Samuel will play today.

Rivera didn't exactly exude complete confidence to the potential of seeing the speedy receiver on the field in what can only be deemed a 'must win' game for Washington. But it was a positive sign, relatively.

"It's one of those things that you're anxious, you're excited, you see him out there and just know that it's now a matter of time," Rivera said.

When Samuel last appeared for the team, it was clear the team was trying to limit his activity while maximizing the threat he presents on the field.

Perhaps they went a little too far in trying to get the most out of him, but injuries like these have a tendency to be unpredictable.

"We'll get a chance to look at him (Saturday)," Rivera said, when asked about what he wants to see from Samuel to give the green light for him for play. "It was a little tough (Friday) in the wind and stuff like that."

Samuel collected all but 27 of his 2,592 career scrimmage yards with the Carolina Panthers. While simply playing at all is probably higher on his list than playing against his former team specifically, we're sure his Washington Football Team teammates would appreciate the opportunity for poetic justice if he could return this weekend. ... but we're guessing Samuel back in a game might have to wait one more week.