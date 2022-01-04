Fans Denied On-Site Medical Assistance at FedEx Field After Rail Collapse?

After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team, a railing holding back fans collapsed adjacent to the Eagles tunnel, as quarterback Jalen Hurts passed by. ESPN's Tim McManus reported on Monday that fans of the incident were denied on-site medical evaluation after the fall.

"They didn't ask if anyone was hurt," said Andrew Collins, 26, of Brooklawn, New Jersey. "The only thing the staff said to us was to get the F off the field."

Washington released a statement on Sunday evening about the rail incident:

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation." said the Washington Football Team.

Mike Naimoli, a 26-year old fan from Sicklerville, New Jersey, called the statement completely incorrect and that he too was told to "get the F off the field."

"[The on-field staff] quickly grabbed us away from Jalen [Hurts] and shooed us up into the stands," Naimoli said.

The WFT said in its statement that it was "very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured." Naimoli said that he began to experience neck/arm pain and a tingling sensation in his hand after the fall.

He said he went to Inspira Medical Center in Mullica, New Jersey, Sunday evening, and was fitted with a neck brace as he waited in the emergency room. On Monday morning documents showed Naimoli was diagnosed with a cervical strain, a head injury, and elbow/knee contusions.

"If the Washington Football Team wants to come out and say that the area is restricted, there was no documentation at all," Naimoli said. "The one security guard that was right in front of that area swept us in there and was like, 'Ok, go over to the tunnel.'"

Washington's final home game was against the Eagles, as the team plays at the New York Giants this Sunday for its season-ender.