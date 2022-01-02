Washington Leads Philadelphia 16-7 at Half

The Washington Football Team is hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a game that might give some a feeling of deja vu. The two teams faced each other just two weeks ago in a rare Tuesday night game in Philadelphia, a matchup that saw the Eagles victorious 27-17.

Philadelphia has won three straight games and five of its last six, but much of that has been due to poor opponents and their sub-par quarterback play.

Washington hasn't yet quit on a season that sees its playoff hopes fading fast, and if it can get off to a quick start, this could be a big win.

Washington took the opening kick and got a big 34-yard return from DeAndre Carter.

WFT scored quickly on its first drive of the game after an 11-yard touchdown run by Jaret Patterson ended a six-play, 67-yard drive that took 3:06 off the clock.

It was the Washington defense that came up big on the next possession, Philadelphia's first of the game when the Eagles elected to go for a first down rather than kick a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Washington 24 yard line.

Matt Ioannidis and Kamren Curl came up big stopping running back Jordan Howard for no gain.

Washington added three more on a Slye 31-yard field goal that capped off a nine-play, 63-yard drive taking 4:58 off the clock and making the score 10-0 with just two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Philadelphia finally got on the board early in the second quarter on a Boston Scott 2-yard touchdown run after an 11-play, 80-yard drive that took 5:11 off the clock. Jake Elliott kicked the extra point to pull the Eagles to within 10-7.

Washington answered Philadelphia's field goal with one of its own as Slye capped off an 11-play, 54-yard drive with a 39-yard field goal with 5:36 left in the half that pushed the WFT lead back to 13-7.

Washington extended the lead at the end of the half on a 55-yard Slye field goal making the score 16-7 at the break.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is leading the Washington offense today with relative ease, as he's 14-of-17 for 169 yards, while Patterson leads the team in rushing with eight carries for 44 yards and one touchdown. Terry McLaurin has four catches for 45 yards.