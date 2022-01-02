Washington Leads Philadelphia 16-7 at Half
The Washington Football Team is hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a game that might give some a feeling of deja vu. The two teams faced each other just two weeks ago in a rare Tuesday night game in Philadelphia, a matchup that saw the Eagles victorious 27-17.
Philadelphia has won three straight games and five of its last six, but much of that has been due to poor opponents and their sub-par quarterback play.
Washington hasn't yet quit on a season that sees its playoff hopes fading fast, and if it can get off to a quick start, this could be a big win.
Washington took the opening kick and got a big 34-yard return from DeAndre Carter.
WFT scored quickly on its first drive of the game after an 11-yard touchdown run by Jaret Patterson ended a six-play, 67-yard drive that took 3:06 off the clock.
It was the Washington defense that came up big on the next possession, Philadelphia's first of the game when the Eagles elected to go for a first down rather than kick a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the Washington 24 yard line.
Washington Leads Philadelphia 16-7 at Half
Washington hosts Philadelphia on Sunday clinging to the slimmest of playoff hopes
WATCH: Washington TE OUT After Freak Sideline Collision
Ricky Seals-Jones, who was carted off the FedEx Field surface following a freak collision with a sideline camera operator. ...
WATCH: WFT Takes Early Lead On Eagles With TD & D
Washington is clinging to slim playoff hopes as it hosts the Eagles on Sunday
Matt Ioannidis and Kamren Curl came up big stopping running back Jordan Howard for no gain.
Washington added three more on a Slye 31-yard field goal that capped off a nine-play, 63-yard drive taking 4:58 off the clock and making the score 10-0 with just two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Philadelphia finally got on the board early in the second quarter on a Boston Scott 2-yard touchdown run after an 11-play, 80-yard drive that took 5:11 off the clock. Jake Elliott kicked the extra point to pull the Eagles to within 10-7.
Washington answered Philadelphia's field goal with one of its own as Slye capped off an 11-play, 54-yard drive with a 39-yard field goal with 5:36 left in the half that pushed the WFT lead back to 13-7.
Washington extended the lead at the end of the half on a 55-yard Slye field goal making the score 16-7 at the break.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is leading the Washington offense today with relative ease, as he's 14-of-17 for 169 yards, while Patterson leads the team in rushing with eight carries for 44 yards and one touchdown. Terry McLaurin has four catches for 45 yards.