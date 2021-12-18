Washington Can't Lose This Weekend, But It Sure Can Win

There's a silver lining to everything, and because of recent developments, the next time we see the Washington Football Team take the field it'll be more than a week since it fell to the Dallas Cowboys.

Because of COVID-19 outbreaks, WFT's road game against the Philadelphia Eagles and the contest featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have been moved to Tuesday.

The games in Philadelphia and Los Angeles will both kick off at 7 pm eastern time on Fox.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns - originally scheduled to take place on Saturday - will now play at 5 pm eastern time, on Monday.

So, no WFT on Sunday, but also no chance for a loss on Sunday. Small blessings.

Washington is already reaping the benefits of having its game delayed by the league, and could also get some more help if the right games break the right way.

Here are the teams you should be rooting for as the burgundy and gold continue to get players back, with their focus trained on beating the Eagles on Tuesday.

Dallas Cowboys (-10.5) at New York Giants (1 PM ET, FOX)

This one is a toss-up.

If you believe in Washington's chances to upset the Cowboys on a short week, and on the road in Week 16, then it's all about the Giants.

However, if you don't believe your WFT can upset Dallas given everything going on right now, then you'll ... still want the Giants to win.

At 4-9 the Giants may not be mathematically eliminated, but New York is out of this thing.

So even if the Cowboys are destined to win the NFC East, most fans of the Washington Football Team would probably enjoy watching an upset win by the lowly Giants this weekend.

The last time these two NFC East rivals took the field it was Dallas who left with a 44-20 win.

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (-9) (4:05 PM ET, CBS)

For this game, it really is going to depend on the future you see for your WFT.

A 49ers loss to the Falcons on Sunday afternoon puts Washington in position to take the 6th seed in the NFC Playoff race with a win on Tuesday.

If the favored 49ers win, however, then it will hold onto the 6th seed for at least another week, but the Falcons would then fall to 7-7 giving the WFT a slightly improved chance of making the postseason altogether.

Pick your poison. A shot at moving up in the playoff picture while a team on Washington heels keeps pace, or a trailing team falling a little further behind.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11) (8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Sunday Night Football is an easier decision to make.

The New Orleans Saints come into the week as one of five NFC teams in the playoff chase with matching 6-7 records.

So, the Saints are chasing the burgundy and gold, while the Buccaneers are firmly ahead of WFT in the playoff seeding picture.

For this Sunday night, it's 'Go Bucs'.

Minnesota Vikings (-6.5) at Chicago Bears (8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

The primetime games might be the best matchups and are the easiest to decide from a rooting interest.

Minnesota being one of those five NFC teams mentioned above means a Chicago Bears win knocks the Vikings down to 6-8.

A Vikings win does nothing to benefit Washington, so it's time to 'Bear Down' on Monday night.

Best Case Scenario

A week of bad news could feel a little less strenuous if all goes well for the WFT prior to its Tuesday night game against the Eagles.

Leading up to the contest if the Giants can upset the Cowboys, the Falcons beat the 49ers, Bucs topple the Saints, and Bears win at home against the Vikings, then a WFT win over the Eagles puts the team in the sixth spot of the NFC Playoff race.

It would also leave Washington two games behind Dallas in the division with three to play and a rematch next weekend.

As a cherry on top, if the Seahawks also upset the Rams Tuesday night, then WFT would also be two games out of the fifth seed in the NFC, with three remaining.

The ride has been bumpy, but it isn't over yet. Buckle up, and pull up, for your Washington Football Team.