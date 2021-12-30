How to Watch WFT vs. Eagles: Win or Go Home

The Washington Football Team’s playoff chances are on the line at home this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington must win its next two games, and then hope for some help from other teams.

“As professionals it’s our job to go out there and play good football, which, for the last two weeks, has been probably some of the worst football I’ve ever been a part of, including myself,” defensive end Jonathan Allen said. “We have no one to blame but ourselves.

The team based in the nation’s capital lost to Philadelphia in Week 15, 27-17. The WFT was without starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke , backup Kyle Allen , safety Kamren Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller due to COVID-19. While Washington continues to suffer with COVID and injuries, this group continues to fight.

While some fans are already pondering 2022 - and who the No. 1 quarterback might be, Heinicke or Ryan Fitzpatrick - offensive coordinator Scott Turner says the team's focus remains on trying to sneak into the playoffs.

“I think that you guys maybe think more about that than we do," Turner said Thursday. "We’re in the course of the season and I’m not like really worried about being on like a debate show about is this guy a franchise quarterback? I’m more so just trying to get ready to go play a game and go give our best chance to win.

"I don’t think anybody feels good about our performances, over the last three weeks. We've have to play better at a lot of different spots. Taylor is part of that and he understands that and he’s working hard to do whatever he can to help us. I think those conversations, the things that you’re talking about, those are things that we’ll have as a franchise when we get to the off season. But as of right now, I got confidence in Taylor. He knows that and we’re ready to go. We’re getting ready to go play against Eagles.”

When: Sunday, January 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Odds: Eagles -3/ Total 45.

Television: FOX

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9